Trump, 5 rivals set to qualify for first GOP debate





The confusion stemmed from the wording of the RNC debate qualifications. The criteria state that to score an invite to the debate stage, candidates need one percent in three national polls or two national polls and 1 percent in a first state poll from two separate states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC.

POLITICO initially interpreted this requirement to mean that candidates could qualify for the debate stage with two national polls and a first state poll in one of the first states.

But on Tuesday, the RNC confirmed that the candidates need two national polls and two first-state polls, each from separate first states.

Other outlets also shared POLITICO’s incorrect interpretation of the debate’s criteria. Fox News, one of the co-hosts of the first debate NBC News, FiveThirtyEight and others all reported that the candidates could qualify for the first debate by reaching one percent in two national polls and only one anticipated state poll.

The RNC’s clarification means six candidates are just one poll away from qualifying for the debate stage.

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott all hit 1% in a pair of polls released Tuesday that, in POLITICO tracking, meet RNC debate qualifying thresholds: a national survey from Morning Consult and a New Hampshire poll from the University of New Hampshire. The six had also hit that mark in a Morning Consult survey published last week.

These six candidates will almost certainly be qualified for the debate in the near future. Each needs either 1% in another national poll, a mark that all regularly erase, or 1% in a survey from Iowa, Nevada or South Carolina. According to RNC criteria, polls from an individual state cannot be counted twice, meaning New Hampshire polls are no longer relevant for purposes of debate qualifications for those six.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also in the same camp for the threshold of the ballot boxes. It did not, however, meet the secondary donor threshold of 40,000 unique donors, with 200 donors in 20 different states or territories than the others have.

We will qualify. Getting 40,000 donors in just a few weeks is a challenge, Pence said on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. Didn’t offer gift cards, didn’t offer bribes or tickets to football games, just travelled.

No other candidate is so close to taking the stage. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is at 1% in a national poll, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) erased that mark in the New Hampshire survey. Neither has publicly stated that they crossed the donor threshold.

