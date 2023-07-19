Xi Jinping meets with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

On the afternoon of July 18, 2023, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was on a state visit to China.

Xi Jinping noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria. 65 years ago, the common cause of opposing imperialism and colonialism and the struggle for national independence and liberation united the two countries. Over the past 65 years, China and Algeria have always shared good and bad times, shown solidarity, understood and supported each other. They are sincere friends and natural partners on the path of common development and national revitalization. China is fully advancing the great revitalization of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization, and the Algerian side is making great efforts to promote the construction of a new Algeria. China is willing to work with Algeria to carry forward the traditional friendship and promote the development of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping stressed that it is incumbent on both sides to support each other on issues affecting their respective core interests. He also expressed his gratitude to Algeria for unequivocally supporting China’s righteous positions on Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights issues, among others, saying that China firmly supports Algeria in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Algeria in pursuing a development path in accordance with its own national conditions and opposes the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of the country. Algeria. The two sides should work hand in hand to properly implement important cooperation documents, including the joint construction of the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure, petrochemical industry, mining and agriculture, expand cooperation in high-tech areas such as space navigation, nuclear energy, information communication and renewable energy, and cultivate new cooperation growth points. China is willing to continue to provide best assistance to Algeria, support Algeria’s economic and social development, import more high-quality products from Algeria, and encourage and support Chinese enterprises to carry out cooperation in Algeria. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the dispatch of China’s first medical team to Algeria. Over the past six decades, China has sent 3,522 medical personnel to Algeria, who have treated more than 27 million patients and helped deliver more than 2.07 million babies, which has established a monument of Sino-Algerian friendship. The Chinese side is ready to further deepen cooperation in health and medical care with Algeria, provide it with government scholarships, and promote friendly cooperation in areas such as journalism, tourism, youth, sports and think tanks, so as to consolidate the people’s base of the two countries.

Xi Jinping noted that China is ready to work with the Algerian side to accelerate the implementation of the results of the first China-Arab States Summit, properly implement the eight major initiatives of practical cooperation between China and the Arab States, strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and well implement the results of the FOCAC meeting in Dakar, with a view to promoting the construction of a China-Arab and China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era. China congratulates Algeria on being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council from 2024 to 2025, and wishes to strengthen coordination and collaboration with Algeria in the UN and other multilateral occasions, firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, international order backed by international law and basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard fairness and international justice. and defend the common interests of developing countries.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune described China as Algeria’s most important friend and partner. He also expressed his gratitude to China for its diverse and valuable long-term support for Algeria, saying that Algeria firmly supports China’s positions on issues concerning core interests, including the Taiwan question and Xinjiang-related issues, supports the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by China, and is willing to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Algeria and China, with the aim of contributing to the national economic and social development of Algeria. The Algerian side welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Algeria, is willing to provide a good business environment, invites more Chinese tourists to visit Algeria, and is ready to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields and deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation with China. Considering the current highly unbalanced international situation, Algeria welcomes China’s key role in promoting the construction of a more open and inclusive world as well as the formation of a fairer and more reasonable international order, appreciates China’s constructive role in the just settlement of the Palestinian question and other burning regional issues and the promotion of regional and global peace and stability, and is willing to intensify strategic collaboration with China in international and regional affairs. The Algerian side fully recognizes the relevant role played by the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) and FOCAC in promoting the development of China-Arab and China-Africa relations, and is willing to make joint efforts with China to bring China-Arab and China-Africa cooperation to a new level, for the benefit of all their peoples.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral cooperation documents in sectors such as agriculture, transport, science and technology, telecommunications, sustainable urban development, trade, space navigation, inspection and quarantine, energy, education and sports.

The two parties issued the Joint Declaration between the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Ahead of the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony in honor of Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the north hall of the Great Hall of the People.

As Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived, a 21-gun salute was fired into Tiananmen Square and lined up honor guards paid their respects. The two heads of state took place on a platform and a military band played the national anthems of China and Algeria. Abdelmadjid Tebboune inspected the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard and watched the parade along with Xi Jinping.

In the evening, Xi Jinping held a welcome banquet in honor of Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the aforementioned events.