Britain levels up to race in EV battery race too





LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Tata Group is pulling the British car industry off a hard shoulder. Aided by as yet undisclosed financial grants, the Indian conglomerate will build a 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant in Somerset, the country’s first of such scale. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is joining the global arms race to secure future industries, but he still has a long way to go. The British car industry looked almost extinct. In 2016, the year of the Brexit vote, it produced 1.7 million vehicles. Last year, that figure had more than halved, partly due to chip shortages, but also the withdrawal of Japanese group Honda (7267.T). The longer-term problem, however, is the country’s near total lack of battery capacity. The shift to electric vehicles means global automakers will need to have nearby battery stocks, which make up about 40% of a car’s cost, to stay competitive. Currently, they rely on Asian players like China’s $130 billion CATL (300750.SZ). Europe and the United States have aggressively attracted manufacturers, via subsidy programs like the Joe Bidens Inflation Reduction Act. Europe may have 25 the so-called gigafactories, vast factories that transform raw materials such as lithium into batteries, by 2025. Britain, on the other hand, floundered. While Theresa May and Boris Johnson tried, they failed to convince big global players like Tesla (TSLA.O), Samsung or Northvolt, which preferred European sites. Brexit worries may have played a role, but the government has been slower than its peers. Johnson’s naïve Brexit deal has made the shortage all the more critical: without local batteries, UK cars may face EU export tariffs or depend on EU manufacturers. The UK’s only major local competitor, Britishvolt, collapsed earlier this year. Tata sees this crisis as an opportunity. Its new factory will make enough batteries for 400,000 cars a year, more than enough for its own Jaguar Land Rover brand. He was aided by government grants, which are said to be in hundreds millions of pounds. Such subsidies are a risky decision, especially if, for example, Tatas’ technology were to become obsolete. Battery technology is changing rapidly, with automakers like Toyota (7203.T) exploring new sodium-based kit. Britain’s high energy costs and lack of access to critical minerals mean Sunak may have to continue providing support. The British leader can at least now claim that he can attract global players. But Tatas 40GWh of new capacity takes the UK total to just over 50GWh by 2026, after taking into account the Chinas Envision-operated plant in Sunderland. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimates that at least 60 GWh is needed to keep production at 1 million vehicles. And the Faraday institution estimates that the country needs 100 GWh factories by 2030 and double that by 2040. Sunak still has a long way to go to prevent the British car industry from becoming an industry as well. Follow @Unmack1 on Twitter BACKGROUND NEWS Indias Tata Group will build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories, the company announced on July 19. The so-called gigafactory will cost 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) and aim to produce 40 gigawatt hours. Britain will need 100 gigawatt hours of battery generation capacity to meet demand by 2030, and nearly double that by 2040, according to estimates by the Faraday Institution. Editing by George Hay, Pranav Kiran and Oliver Taslic Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias by principles of trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/britain-upgrades-also-ran-ev-battery-race-2023-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos