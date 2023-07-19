Opposition alliance based on negativity; NDA will get more than 50% of votes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the new opposition front, saying alliances based on negativity had never worked and saying the NDA would return to power for a third consecutive term, winning more than 50% of the vote.

Addressing a meeting of 39 NDA voters, Modi said the ruling alliance had just completed 25 years, which was the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee shaped by LK Advani, who continued to guide the group.

Modi acknowledged the contributions made by veteran leaders, such as Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Yadav, Ajit Singh, George Fernandes, Ram Vilas Paswan, saying they have strengthened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The true supporters of Badal and Thackeray are also here among us,” he said, referring to the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiromani Akali Dal faction leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa at the meeting.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, newcomers to the NDA, were also present at the meeting.

In NDA, “N” stands for a “New India”, “D” for a “Developed Nation” and “A” for the “Aspirations” of peoples and regions, Modi said and described the coalition as one of contribution, not compulsion.

“I can make mistakes, but I won’t do anything with bad intentions,” he said.

“I assure you that I will leave nothing to chance in my hard work and efforts. Every particle of my body, every moment of my time is dedicated to the country,” he added.

Launching a broadside against the opposition, Modi said that in Kerala the left and Congress claim each other’s blood, but in Bangalore they hug each other. He said that in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is attacking leftist and congress workers, but the leaders of these parties are silent.

“Their reality is for people to see. They can get closer but cannot walk together,” the prime minister said.

Setting the tone for their 2024 election campaign in Lok Sabha, 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDE) — to take on the ruling NDA, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the fight will be “between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Touching a chord and reaching out to BJP allies, Modi said there might have been times when, due to his commitments, he might not have returned certain calls to some of those who tried to contact him or some might not have been given proper space during his visits to different states for security reasons.

“Their names may be missing from some invitations and things like this may have happened in the last nine years,” he said, saying the alliance partners never complained, however.

Mistakes could have been made, he said, adding that the allies’ affection for him never wavered and that their trust and love for him were its greatest assets.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda and his team will work on the suggestions put forward by the alliance partners at the meeting, Modi said.

“We will work as a team to realize the country’s aspirations and hopes and move forward with unity, self-confidence and determination,” he said, expressing his confidence in the NDA’s victory in next year’s parliamentary elections and securing the people’s blessing through the alliance’s hard work and dedication to the masses.

“Congress used alliances in the 1990s to bring instability to the country. Congress formed governments and also overthrew them. Meanwhile, in 1998, the NDA was formed. The NDA was not formed to oust a government from power, but to bring stability to the country,” Modi said.

“Even when we were in opposition, we always did positive politics. In opposition, we denounced the scams of the then governments, but we never insulted the mandate of the people. We never took the help of foreign powers against the governments in power. We never created obstacles in the development plans for the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister claimed that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are made.

“We saw it during Atalji’s tenure and we see it in the last nine years. Thanks to a stable government, the world’s confidence in India has increased,” he said.

Modi said that even when the NDA was in opposition, it never created obstacles for the development of the country.

He said that many opposition governments do not allow central programs to be implemented in their states, and if implemented, they are not allowed to accelerate.

“When an alliance is formed due to the coercion of power, when an alliance is formed with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind caste and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful for the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He said it was the NDA government that bestowed Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee who served his entire life in Congress.

Modi said the NDA government also honored his political rivals, such as Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tarun Gogoi, SC Jamir and Muzaffar Beig, with Padma awards.

Thirty-nine parties are part of the NDA and when their leaders arrived at the venue earlier, they were greeted with bouquets of flowers and stoles amid dhol beats.

Earlier, Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani leader Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The Prime Minister welcomed NDA leaders to the scene.

Modi hugged LJP leader (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet.