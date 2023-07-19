Former President Trump and Hannity hold town hall in Cedar Rapids





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Some of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters lined up in downtown Cedar Rapids as early as 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and waited hours for a chance to see the former president.

Trump appeared at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse this afternoon for a town hall interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The line of people eager to see the former president stretched around the Alliant Energy Powerhouse. For some, that moment was more than seeing a presidential candidate. It was an event.

It’s like seeing Brittney Spears, said Christian Nassif of Cedar Rapids.

But it was more than entertainment, it was politics. Many of the issues people were talking about were the same ones he campaigned on in 2016.

We need to close the borders and return to his policies because they worked, said Leroy Hammes.

I’ve been a Trump supporter since day one, Mervyn Cousins ​​said. Right now this country needs someone so badly to bring us all together.

Some supporters dismissed the allegations he now faces, including a possible second federal indictment, this one relating to his actions after the 2020 election.

If it was that big of a problem, they would have dealt with it when it happened, Nassif said.

They said Trump was the person who needed to be in power to get things done.

Everyone will give in to special interests, whiners and screamers, Cousins ​​said. He doesn’t care about that. He wants things done. He wants it done right.

