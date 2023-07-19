Pakistani generals have a dilemma: keeping Imran Khan on the outside can destabilize the country’s politics





Thousands of people saw a leather whip fall on the back of Kale Khan, proclaimed “a notorious smuggler” by the regime of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq: The hand of God was still occupied in the Islamic utopia the general was building. Flogging and even amputation – “under local anaesthetic”, concedes the regulations, in a concession to modernity – are introduced in a new penal code to punish criminals, fornicators and political opponents.

Editors who asked how long military rule would last received a grim response from the general: “Maybe two years, maybe four years, maybe 10 years.

In less than four weeks from today, August 12, the term of Pakistan’s parliament, the National Assembly, will end. Even though ministers have given conflicting accounts on the exact date of the dissolution of parliament, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to hand over power to an interim government that will hold elections within three months.

Three critical dangers threaten democratic life in Pakistan if the next elections are not credible. First, engineering defections from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party and his prosecution in high-profile corruption cases have weakened it ahead of the election. Even then, he demonstrated substantial popular support, especially among young people. Blatant rigging could destabilize the political regime, undermining Pakistan’s fragile economy.

Second, eliminating the axis of opposition from Pakistani political life could bolster the immunity of a resurgent jihadist movement operating against the military. Last week, 12 soldiers were lost in attacks in Zhob and Sui.

Third, the threat to the army’s own legitimacy could push it to deepen repression, further destabilizing Pakistani politics. The military is determined to keep Imran out, but preventing him from entering could mean tearing down the party system in Pakistan.

At the end of 1984, Zia held a referendum to legitimize his rule. Empty polling stations showed ballot boxes overflowing with ballots, 97.7% marked in favor of the general. Zia’s tough clerical ally, the Pir of Pagaro, Sikander Ali Shah, attributed the miracle to “farishtey”, or angels. In many elections since – including General Pervez Musharraf’s referendum and Imran’s own triumph five years ago – the farishtey have proven a decisive electoral bloc.

Will they do it again? To hazard an answer, one must examine the complex ties between the military and Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, and why they collapsed.

The birth of a new policy

“Are you sure you want to create a political party? constitutional lawyer Hamid Khan asked Imran in disbelief in the summer of 1996. Early on the morning of April 25, 1996, former party activist Tabinda Khan recorded, Imran had called a meeting at the home of Nausherwan Burki, the head of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. There he had presented his plans to a small group of his main philanthropic supporters – not a single career politician.

“The founding group of the PTI”, notes Tabinda Khan, “was linked to senior military officials and politicians aligned with the Musharraf regime through long-standing family ties and friendships”. Like the military leadership, the elite it represented blamed Pakistan’s problems on the corruption and incompetence of mainstream politicians.

From September 11, Imran gained visibility as a result of the exile imposed on former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif by Musharraf’s military regime. Imran could have seized the opportunity, but his unwavering support for the Taliban and his opposition to the Pakistani military’s cooperation with the West led to him being arrested under anti-terrorism laws by Musharraf in 2007.

In 2008, Musharraf turned to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for legitimacy. Even though some party members were uncomfortable about making a deal with a military leader who had overthrown their main opposition in a coup, they chose to silence their conscience. The seduction of power, as always, has been substantial: “Existing party politicians,” observed scholar C. Christine Fair, “would rather serve the military than lose power altogether.”

The official dissident

Imran’s concern about the war on terror was, however, shared by a significant portion of the military elite. Beginning in 2007, journalist Daud Khattak reported, the new army chief, General Pervez Ashfaq Kayani, pushed efforts to strike peace deals with Tehreek-e-Taliban jihadists in Pakistan. Like other key military leaders, Kayani believed the rift between the jihadists and the military after 9/11 posed an existential threat to Pakistan, confronting it with an unwinnable war.

After his electoral defeat in 2013 and Nawaz’s return as prime minister, Imran realized his party needed the support of so-called notables, the powerful political brokers who controlled the electoral system.

The military elite facilitated the process. Imran led multiple protests against Nawaz, with the tacit support of the Pakistani military, culminating in a judiciary-led coup against the prime minister and a sham election that catapulted him to power.

Even though the election was rigged, Imran had real appeal. The vague Islamic egalitarianism he propagated was inspired by the ideas of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, repackaged for a new cohort of young people. For many young people, it seemed that Imran – who had, after all, demonstrated that national success was possible on the cricket pitch – could deliver on the promise of Pakistan, where tired old dynastic rulers had failed.

Like Zulfikar and other prime ministers, Imran remained concerned that the military that installed him in power might as well dethrone him. His efforts to populate the army’s top leadership with loyal allies precipitated the crisis that ended with his dismissal last year.

Even though the generals expelled Imran, they understand that the forces he represents cannot be suppressed. The generals know that Pakistan’s political parties are important, otherwise they wouldn’t spend so much time trying to control their leadership and steer their course. Even for powerful despots like Zia, politicians with local fiefdoms have been important channels for exercising power on the ground.

Zia’s Dark Shadow

Zia legitimized his rule with a referendum—since there was no mention of democratic elections in the Quran—asking whether the citizens supported Pakistan’s Islamic ideology. “Giving a vote for Islamic democracy is your national obligation,” residents of Bahawalpur urged on a banner, a message backed by making opposition to the referendum a criminal offence. The army claimed that more than 60% of eligible citizens participated, with 97.7% voting “yes”.

According to estimates made by independent observers, turnout is only 30% and opposition leaders only 5%, wrote researcher William Richter. Later, he organized a non-partisan election, which led to the election of landowner and industrialist Mohammad Khan Junejo as Prime Minister. Even the lithe Junejo clashed with his master in key military appointments and was discharged in May 1988.

Musharraf used the same methods. According to official figures, some 97.5% of voters supported his nomination for the country’s presidency, in addition to being army chief. “What people cannot do, can always be done by angels,” a reporter told writer Massoud Ansari. Musharraf’s hand-picked political clients, the Pakistani Muslim League-Qaid-e-Azam, however, proved insufficient to secure his position, and he was forced to seek reconciliation with the PPP.

Even if the army could install clients to serve as its instruments, it needed a superior moral authority to justify its control of society and politics. From the beginning of Pakistan’s national history, scholar Ayesha Siddiqa has perceptively argued that the military donned the cloak of religious nationalism upon which the country was founded.

Zia’s theocratic leanings were no accident: the general’s invocation of God’s authority was necessary to restore the authority of an institution battered by military defeat in 1971 and challenged by multiple insurgencies in his country.

Imran has questioned the military’s moral authority over political life like never before, exposing divisions within his ranks over Pakistan’s political future. Although his fate in the next election is likely to be sealed by farishtey, he has unleashed his own jinn in response. A long and fateful battle looms after the final vote.

