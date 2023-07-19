Donald Trump financial disclosure totals $555 million in golf revenue – Sportico.com





During his tenure as President, Donald Trump and golf were virtually inseparable. He spent most weekends at resorts he owned across the country and played about 240 rounds of golf, mostly at his courses in Florida and New Jersey.

In the years since, sport has been a particularly lucrative source of income for the former president. According to a Sportico analysis of a recent Federal Election Commission disclosure, Trump said he earned up to $555 million from his golf portfolio between January 2022 and April 14, 2023. That tally represents about half of the $1.2 billion in revenue he said he received during that time.

By comparison, Trump claimed to have earned $237 million from his courses in calendar year 2020 and $224 million in 2018.

Trump’s personal assets include ownership, management or licensing interests in 17 golf courses (including one currently under construction) in five different countries. In recent years, Trump’s courses have hosted a handful of Saudi-backed LIV golf events and lost opportunities to host PGA Tour or British Open events. The golf industry has also seen a pandemic-spurred resurgence — golf club operating revenue soared between 12% and 18% in 2021, according to the Club Management Association of America — and Trump’s departure from the Oval Office had, at least temporarily, made his public image less ubiquitous. Whatever the reasons, the sport seems to have been far more lucrative for Trump in recent years.

Trump’s latest financial reports, which were obtained from the US Office of Government Ethics, cover asset valuations and income, transactions, debts, gifts and travel reimbursements. Filings are required from both federal office holders and candidates, which is why Trump, currently running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is once again required to submit updated numbers.

The filings have different timeframes because requirements vary by position — during his tenure, OGE required Trump to report his income in the previous calendar year annually, but as a federal candidate he must tally both the previous year’s income as well as the current year up to the filing date. Therefore, it is not possible to calculate the precise increase of its income categories. That said, the data claims to show a marked uptick in golf-related revenue, even when inflation is taken into account.

For Turnberry ($52 million) and Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, the holding company of Trump National Doral Miami Resort ($159 million), Trump released combined golf and hotel revenue figures, making it unclear exactly how much was attributed to each.

Either way, it seems obvious that golf has been very, very good for the former president, who has seen other very reliable sources of income decline following his controversial tenure in Washington. For a time, it looked like Trump’s golf interests might pay a similar price, especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Days after the Congressional trashing, the PGA of America voted to terminate its agreement to host the 2022 PGA Championship at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ (After the Trump Organization sued, the parties later reached a confidential settlement.)

Trump’s latest financial report shows Bedminster’s golf-related revenue of $46.2 million from 2022 to April, after bringing in just $17.7 million in 2020 and $15.7 million in 2018.

Just weeks after Trump left Washington, New York City, led by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, tried to preempt a 20-year deal that allowed the Trump Organization to operate its Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx. The city had claimed that Trump’s role in fomenting Jan. 6 tainted its brand and thus hurt the city’s ability to attract professional tournaments to the course. Last April, however, a judge in a New York state court ruled that the Trump Organization could continue to run Ferry Point.

In his financial disclosure, Trump reported derived revenue from Ferry Point of $20.1 million over the 16 months since January 2022; the course earned him just over $8 million in 2020.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Ownership of golf courses is one of the primary ways Trump’s business empire intersects with sports, and his stewardship of those businesses has often typified the backhanded business tactics that got the twice-indicted former president into trouble during his career.

For example, Bedminster, which Trump owns through an entity called Lamington Farm Club LLC, used a farmland tax cut (thanks to a herd of goats) to limit its annual levy. At Turnberry in Scotland, Trump built a seawall that obstructed the view of neighboring residents who refused to sell their homes, then charged them for the construction.

In his $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed last summer against Trump and his three eldest children, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that the former president systematically and intentionally overstated the value of his golf properties, among other assets, in order to obtain more favorable loan terms from banks.

For example, the lawsuit alleged that from 2017 to 2021, Trump consistently valued Turnberry at more than $123 million, even though the Scottish station had operated at a loss for each of those years.

The AG also accused Trump of misleading Deutsche Bank into securing $125 million in loans which he used to buy Miami’s then-struggling Doral golf resort.

Last month, Trump scored a rare legal victory when the Westchester County district attorney closed a three-year-old tax evasion investigation into his course at Briarcliff Manor without pressing charges.

As much as Trump has cultivated his image and finances around “gentlemen’s sport,” some of the game’s major players have in recent years attempted to disassociate golf from the former president. Trump National in Doral hosted a PGA or WGC event each year between 1962 and 2001, when the tournament was moved. One of Scotland’s most famous courses, Turnberry has held four men’s open championships (and two on the women’s side), but in 2021 it was officially dropped from consideration for future majors.

And yet, if his current financial disclosures are to be taken at face value — an important caveat, given Trump’s history — those snubs ultimately didn’t hurt the former president in the portfolio.

Trump’s dormant income, after seemingly plummeting during his days in the White House, appears to have returned to pre-presidency income levels and then some. Meanwhile, Trump claimed to have earned more than $52 million in revenue from Turnberry, from 2022 to mid-2023, doubling what he said the Scottish station had made for him in the 12 months of 2022.

While Trump’s courses may have fallen out of favor with some tournament organizers, they have also benefited from the launch of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Bedminster and Doral hosted LIV events in its inaugural 2022 season, its DC Course hosted one in May, and Bedminster and Doral are set to be LIV tournament sites later this year. A women’s golf tour backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, held a three-day tournament at Ferry Point last October and stopped at Trump International West Palm Beach in May.

Trump’s golf ties to the Middle East go deeper than just tournament play.

Through two Delaware-based LLCs, Trump revealed he collected nearly $2.7 million in licensing and management fees from DAMAC Properties, an Emirati development company that manages a golf course named Trump in Dubai. Separately, Trump brought in $5.35 million in revenue from Dar Al Arkan Property Development, a Saudi real estate company that is building a hotel and golf course named after Trump on the coast of Oman. The New York Times reported last month that Trump had entered into a 30-year deal to design and run the course.

Trump disclosed only de minimis revenue from licensing fees associated with a planned golf resort in Lido City, Indonesia.

As for his debts, Trump said he paid off existing mortgages for his Washington and Colts Neck courses, as well as his Doral-related Deutsche Bank loans, last April. At the same time, he took out a new mortgage for Doral totaling “more than $50 million” from San Diego-based Axos Bank, with final payment due in 2032.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportico.com/leagues/golf/2023/trump-golf-earnings-doral-1234731160/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos