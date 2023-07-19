Narendra Modi | Modi relies on ‘foreign signal’: Indian PM avoids mentioning INDIA, finds NDA





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the opposition alliance as majboori friendship (constraint friendship) and sought to assure NDA partners that his government was set to return to power for a third term next year. Modi claimed that the most important countries would not make big deals with Bharat if they thought he was about to leave. Modi was addressing a hastily called meeting of NDA partners at a Delhi hotel in the evening, seen as a desperate attempt to counter the opposition unity summit in Bangalore. The BJP provided a list of 38 NDA allies who attended the meeting, many with virtually no representation in parliament, betraying an attempt to project a bigger show of force than the 26 opposition party session. In his speech, Modi refrained from taking the name of the opposition INDIA alliance, but said negativity-based ties never won. He presented the NDA as a positive alliance devoted to serving the poor of Bharat. When an alliance is dynastic and corrupt, the country will lose, Modi said. Highlights of his speech recalled former partners like the late Patriarch of Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal, and did everything possible to assure current allies that he was set to return to power in 2024. The Akali Dal is currently not part of the NDA, but the BJP would try to woo the party. The Lok Sabha polls of 2024 are not far away. The people of the country have decided to reappoint an NDA government for a third term. You are all aware of the will of the compatriots, Modi said. The man of Videsh also makes this sign. (Foreign countries also give the same indication.) Usually, when the polls are so close, the world’s major countries wait to see the results. They don’t want to sign important deals with a government that is on the verge of demise, Modi said. But things are different now. All the big countries like USA, France, Japan, Australia and UK all invite NDA government officials and sign big contracts. They know that the faith of the people of Bharat is in the NDA, he added. Modi, who usually calls the central government my governmenthit a different note on Tuesday as he kept saying NOA Sarkar. Over the past nine years, some of you may have tried to contact me, but I may not have been able to meet you due to my busy schedule. Some of you may not have had a seat because of my SPG security. But despite these things, you never complained and I appreciate that, Modi said, saying the NDA would work as a team.

