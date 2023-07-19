Ganjar says he learned from Jokowi How to Take Care of Volunteers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Will be a presidential candidate IDP, reward Pranowo said he learned a lot from the figure of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. According to Ganjar, the lesson is about how Jokowi maintain relationships with nodes volunteer. “I learned from him thanks to him humble and then the communication doesn’t stop,” Ganjar said at Senayan Multipurpose Building, Jakarta on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Ganjar said that when Jokowi talked about his volunteers, he was very detailed and remembered every volunteer who had supported him. “He was very detailed and spoke one by one about a group of volunteers who had been there,” Ganjar said. Ganjar said Jokowi was a figure who really connected and communicated with the volunteers for a long time. “Communication doesn’t stop until year 10, about next year,” he said. Ganjar expressed his admiration for Jokowi for the relationship with the volunteers. According to Ganjar, the existence of the Jokowi volunteers is embedded in the Indonesian political landscape. “And that’s a big relationship in the national political landscape, where the names of the volunteers are then considered in Indonesian politics,” he said. Ganjar Pranowo, believed that volunteers have an important role in general elections (Pemilu). He referred to the victory of President Jokowi in the last two elections thanks to the presence of volunteers. “At least twice in the election, it turns out that the volunteers are decisive,” Ganjar said. According to Ganjar, currently political parties must collaborate with volunteers to win elections. He did not deny that volunteers have no less power. “And it turns out that the volunteers have their own strengths and proven track records,” Ganjar said. Advertisement The Governor of Central Java said that the power of the volunteers is not only visible in the presidential election (Pilpres), but also in the elections for regional leaders (Pilkada). He thought of it because he saw the activities of volunteers at various levels over the past 10 years. “That’s the reality,” he said. Ganjar’s statement was passed on to the volunteers who attended the 1st Muhrram 1445 Hijriah rally with volunteers supporting Ganjar. Gathering 1 Muharram 1445 Hijriah chief executive and Ganjar support volunteers Teddy Wibisana said the event was deliberately organized to garner support for Ganjar’s bid. “So today we all come together to volunteer to support Ganjar Pranowo,” he said. According to Teddy, the volunteers gathered at this event were a consolidation of the two groups of volunteers who had joined. He said some of the volunteers who gathered were supporters of President Jokowi. “This support comes from Jokowi volunteers and there are also Ganjar Pranowo volunteers,” he said. Editor’s pick: Ganjar Pranowo calls on volunteers to have their own strength to win elections

