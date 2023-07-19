Boris Johnson voted most popular Conservative politician by Express readers | Politics | News





The resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not dashed his unwavering support among Express.co.uk readers, with more than half voting for him as their favorite Tory politician in a new poll. Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency is one of three seats up for grabs in Thursday’s by-election, which would weaken Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ premiership. Mr Johnson’s staunch allies have continued to cause problems for Mr Sunak’s leadership, with Tory peer Gavin Barwell claiming on Twitter last month that the resignations that resulted in the by-election were a coordinated attempt to damage the government. In a poll that ran from 3.45pm on Monday July 17 to 2.45pm on Wednesday July 19, Express.co.uk asked readers: Who is your favorite Conservative politician? Overall, 5,217 votes were cast and Mr Johnson was won by a landslide, with 52% (2,696 people) backing him as their favourite.

Many readers praised Mr Johnson in the comments left below the accompanying article, with username Abdul_Jones writing: He is famous and respected around the world. Another, username sanjayp, said: The Tories have a proven election winner, Boris Johnson. While username pantheon125 pointed out: Boris, no contest. And username Evie Roberts added: Team Boris all the way.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt came in second, winning 14% (730 people) of the vote. Username Scenwani commented: [Penny Mordaunt] for PM. So strong. World envy. She was followed by allies of Mr Johnson, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg with 10% (521 people) and Ben Wallace, who announced his resignation as Defense Secretary in the next weekend reshuffle, with 5% (275 people). Lee Anderson also proved popular with three percent (168 people) ahead of Mr Sunak with two percent (122 people) of the vote. Join our free WhatsApp community for the latest political news

The other Tory politicians listed each received less than 100 votes while three per cent (170 people) answered other and 85 people said they did not know. There was still support for some people in the comments, with username fredegar writing: This must be Theresa May, no scandals, no crazy ideas and no lies. While the Hooded claw username said: [Thrse] Coffey, all the way. Username RogerHudson12 remarked: I wish I had voted for Marc François because I would trust him the most.

