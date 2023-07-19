Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik’s Dance Therapy Is Surely ‘Better Than Average’





The image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: avantikamalik18)

The dance videos of Avantika Malik, ex-wife of Bollywood actor Imran Khan, are a hit on social media. For Avantika, dance is therapy. Recently, she uploaded a clip of her freestyle dance session to Instagram. In the video, Avantika is seen dancing with the utmost ease. It was choreographed by her trainer Arunima Dey. Avantika Malik, in the elaborate note, said she had come a long way and was having fun. Her note said, I’ve come a long way baby hahaha. I can’t believe I’m able to be free enough to dance like this or cheeky enough to post the video without cringing and being deeply embarrassed. It’s been a journey to get to screw it. I’m having fun and better than average haha. It’s quite good. Joy also not to forget the brilliant choreography of Arunima Dey. #danseistherapy.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. They are the parents of a little girl. Apparently, the two broke up in 2019. Imran and Avantika have never spoken about their split in public.

According to Avantika Malik, guruji Arunima Dey’s choreography is brilliant, inspiring (and) motivating.

Here’s another video of Avantika Malik grooving on Jaadu Hai Nasha from the movie Jism by Bipasha Basu and John Abraham.

Sharing another amazing dance video from her happy album, Avantika Malik said, Danced with guru ji Arunima Dey today Love love love. Also can you tell how hard I am concentrating trying to remember the steps? It was hard. Also this song tu aur kisi ka na hona mein jeete ji mar jaungi hai!! The song Sajna ve Sajna is from Kareena Kapoor’s 2003 film Chameli

There was no way we could have missed Avantika Malik’s solo performance.

Avantika Malik also opened up about how dancing has been a beautiful solace and comfort to her on the not-so-good days. Here she performed solo freestyle choreography to the song Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa from the 2003 release Waisa Bhi Hota Hai-II. In a long note, attached to the video, Avantika wrote: Ok, full disclosure, today was not a good day. I spent most of last night crying, a little this morning too. Some days the effing dam breaks. Then there were puffy eyes and copious amounts of blue eyeliner to hide said puffy eyes. But there was also this comfort, there was the comfort and for today I cling to this comfort. Tomorrow will be a better day. Thank you Arunima Dey for this beautiful comfort. Just beautiful.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been away from the public eye after his latest box office offering, Katti Batti. Released in 2015, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut.

