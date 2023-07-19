Trump criminal cases judge hears offer to delay trial after election





Attorneys for former President Donald Trump Chris Kise (C) and Todd Blanche (R) arrive at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s federal criminal case was skeptical on Tuesday of the former president’s argument that the trial for his handling of classified documents should be postponed beyond the 2024 election, NBC News reported.

But Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the federal bench, didn’t seem any warmer to the Justice Department’s stance that the trial should begin in mid-December.

“I can understand that more time is needed, but some timelines can clearly be established now,” Cannon said, NBC reported.

The hearing ended without a decision. But the judge appeared to dismiss some arguments, particularly one made by a defense attorney who argued that Trump would not be able to get a fair jury to hear his case while he remains a top presidential candidate, according to NBC’s Ken Dilanian. Trump is the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary field.

Tuesday afternoon’s proceedings marked the first preliminary hearing in the unprecedented federal criminal case against the former president and his aide, Walt Nauta.

Walt Nauta, personal assistant to former U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Fort Pierce U.S. Courthouse after a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida July 18, 2023.

Maria Alejandra Cardona | Reuters

Trump faces 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The most serious charges against him carry maximum prison sentences of 20 years. He pleaded not guilty to all counts on June 13. Nauta, a valet and co-accused of Trump, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to six criminal charges.

The hearing took place in federal court in Fort Pierce, Fla., before Cannon, who presided over a separate legal dispute related to classified documents the FBI had seized at Mar-a-Lago.

She drew criticism from legal experts on the matter when she granted Trump’s request to appoint an independent official to review the seized records, temporarily halting the DOJ’s investigation.

Tuesday’s hearing was originally scheduled to address how the sensitive classified information at the center of the case will be handled. But on Monday, Cannon told the parties to be ready to discuss their proposals for the start of the trial.

Prosecutor Jay Bratt told the hearing they had so far produced 1.1 million pages of documents through the evidence-sharing process known as discovery. That total includes 1,545 classified discovery pages, Bratt said, according to NBC.

The DOJ also pushed back against the idea that Trump’s status as a former president and current presidential candidate requires that he be treated differently, NBC reported. Prosecutor David Harbagh argued that courts have relied for generations on mechanisms that help them choose juries fairly, regardless of the celebrity or status of the accused.

In their bid to push back the trial date, Trump’s attorneys said they have mountains of information to sift through, including more than three years of surveillance video footage, some of which hasn’t even been uploaded yet.

They also argued the case was far from normal, in part because Trump was being sued by the administration of President Joe Biden, his possible challenger in the 2024 election, NBC reported.

