



Former President Donald Trump marveled at the way Chinese President Xi Jinping rules his country during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, calling the ruthless despot the perfect man to lead the world’s biggest communist dictatorship. Trump made the remarks Tuesday night in Iowa with Fox News host Sean Hannity. Think of President Xi. Central cast, brilliant dude. You know, when I say he’s brilliant, everybody says, Oh that’s terrible, Trump said. Well, he rules 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything is perfect. There’s no one in Hollywood like this guy. I made them pay $28 billion because they fucked our farmers for years. Mediaite noted that Trump had praised Xi during an April interview on Fox News, saying:President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood looking for someone to play President Xi, you couldn’t find, there’s no one like that. The look, the brain, everything. We had a great relationship. Donald Trump on Chinese President Xi Jinping: “Smart, brilliant, everything, perfect.” Why does this almost sound like an endorsement of Communist China? We should ATTACK President Xi for the evil man he is, not praise him!pic.twitter.com/TVbuNvzRSh Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) July 19, 2023 Tuesday night’s town hall came just hours after the former president announced on social media that he had been notified he was the target of special counsel Jack Smith’s federal criminal investigation. The letter, which contained an offer for him to testify at trial, is a strong sign that he is likely to be charged in the coming days. Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the Jan. 6 Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, Trump wrote on social media. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to investigate both Trump’s handling of sensitive documents and his alleged efforts to void the election. The Washington grand jury is believed to be examining Trump’s conduct between the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-calls-chinese-communist-dictator-xi-jinping-smart-brilliant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos