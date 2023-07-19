Azma Khan’s statement on ciphering an ‘indictment’ against Imran Khan: Sanaullah





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that a reported confession by former principal secretary Azam Khan was an “indictment” against PTI leader Imran Khan.

His remarks came as an alleged confession by Azam, Imrans’ principal secretary when he was prime minister, surfaced on social media in which he claimed the narrative behind the figure the PTI chief has long presented as evidence of a “foreign plot” to oust him from high office was fabricated.

Interestingly, the development comes a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew a stay order against notice of appeal to Imran by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an investigation into an audio leak relating to encryption. At the same time, a senior US official also publicly defended Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who Imran accused of orchestrating the vote of no confidence that led to his ousting.

At the start of the Islamabad press conference, Sanaullah said Azam’s statement was an “indictment against Imran Khan Niazi”.

“It shows who conspired against this country and its institutions and played a game for their personal and political interest while harming the interests of the country. On the one hand, it plunged the economy into a crisis and, on the other hand, damaged the country’s foreign relations,” he argued.

The Minister said that this person had committed a crime for which he should be “punished at all costs because those who played with the interests of the country have confessed their crime”. And former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also “fully implicated in this crime”, he added.

Elaborating on the alleged crime, he said: “Making a classified document or a [piece of] public information and then taking it into their possession, no one is legally entitled to have it (cipher) in their custody”. The minister also likened the case to a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump over allegations of mishandling classified documents.

He further alleged that while “Imran told Azam that the cipher is missing, my assessment is that he (Imran) still has it”.

“So the number is with him. He not only committed the crime of making it public, but he continues to be guilty of a crime by keeping it in his possession until he is arrested in this matter and the figure is recovered,” the minister said.

During the press conference, the Minister of the Interior was also asked whether a complaint against those involved in the alleged plot would be registered under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.

“The opinion of the legal departments would be the last [decision] about that, but I think the Official Secrets Act is more relevant [in this case]“, said the Minister of the Interior.

“Nevertheless, it is a punishable crime to conspire against the country, to expose a secret document and use it for your own interests and harm the interests of the country, then to steal it, take it into your possession, it is a clear crime under the Official Secrets Act and it must be prosecuted.

“Punishment should be meted out for this and the [cipher] should be recovered,” he said.

Asked if this case would also be referred to a “special tribunal” like other conduct under the Official Secrets Act, he said yes.

“Yes, this case will definitely be referred to a special court,” he said emphatically.

Responding to a question about the arrest of PTI leaders in various cases against him, Sanaullah said: “Whether he is arrested first or sentenced by the court, either of these decisions could be made.” Meanwhile, investigations against him in various cases were underway in which “evidence is also being collected and he is also being prosecuted”.

He also clarified that action in the cipher case would be limited to Imran, Qureshi and any other of their “political associates” possibly involved in the case.

The then foreign secretary and Azam were not involved in “exposing the cipher, keeping it in their private possession and playing it”, and therefore no action would be taken against them, he explained.

Imran says Azam is an honest man

While the PML-N hailed the alleged confession as evidence of wrongdoing, the PTI stood firm on the existence of the cipher.

Responding to reporters’ questions after appearing for a hearing in a court in Islamabad, the PTI leader said: Azam Khan is an honest man. Until I hear it from his mouth, I will not accept any statement.

PTI Farrukh Habib responded to the development alleging that Azam was abducted for the first time, after which all law enforcement and investigative agencies denied having him in their custody.

Today, suddenly, news emerges that [Azam Khans] statement was recorded with the magistrate under [Section] 164, says Habib.

Any statement recorded during an abduction or under torture and pressure has no legal status. He further said that a drama and a lie was going on as the incumbent government could not match Imran’s popularity.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who currently represents the party in the United States, recalled the move by the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Imran in response to the cipher after calling it a serious interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

In another tweet, he said: By the way, the statement relating to article 164 is registered before the magistrate. Police said they did not have Azam Khan.

Was Azam Khan kidnapped by the magistrate? He asked.

Meanwhile, the official PML-Ns Twitter account praised the development saying that Azams statement confirms [] Imran Khan is a fraudster!

