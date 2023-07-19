Michigan AG indicts 16 fake voters for Donald Trump in 2020 presidential election





Michigan’s attorney general has filed felony charges against 16 Republicans, including the party’s state chapter leader, for acting as “false voters” for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday the 16 will face eight criminal charges, including tampering and conspiracy to commit election forgery, which range from five to 14 years in prison each.

The group includes Michigan Republican National Committee Chapter Leader Kathy Berden, as well as former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairman Meshawn Maddock and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

“The actions of the bogus voters undermined public confidence in the integrity of our elections and, in our view, also clearly violated the laws under which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement.

The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 alleged fake Republican voters of Donald Trump in Michigan’s 2020 presidential election is submitted July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The group reportedly gathered inside the then-Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14, 2020 and signed their names on several certificates to affirm that they were the qualified voters for Trump. These alleged false documents were then forwarded to Congress and the National Archives.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said despite “accountability and justice” for those who attempt to overthrow the will of the people, the nation is “still in the midst of a nationally coordinated effort to weaken democracy.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed felony charges against 16 Republicans for acting as “false voters” for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images/File)

“As we prepare for the 2024 presidential election, today’s charges are the first in an ongoing effort to not only seek justice for past wrongs, but to ensure they don’t happen again,” Benson said.

Fake electoral college certificates were also submitted declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Former President Donald Trump says the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/File)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

