



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion launched a virulent attack against the voters of the opposition combine in his two speeches on Tuesday, one at the inauguration of the new integrated terminal at Port Blair Airport and the second at the nes meeting in Delhi saying they were engaged in corruption and dividing people and were motivated by considerations of promoting their families and protecting themselves from prosecution.

Drawing on his widely recognized personal credibility as the NDA’s greatest strength, he said, “Every part of my body, every moment that I live is dedicated to the country. I can make mistakes, but my intention was never wrong.

Drawing a contrast to the opposition bloc, he said the NDA was focused on the development of the country. We will contest the election on the development board, he said, reflecting confidence in the ranks that the NDA government’s two-term achievements were a good enough board to work on.

Speaking at the airport reception, the Prime Minister said: “Democracy has been described as a form of government of the people, by the people and for the people. However, the motto of opposition leaders who have been obsessed with promoting their clans has always been family, by family, for family. It was an attack that appeared to simultaneously target a diverse set including the Congress, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress and the National Conference, among others.

When you see everyone gathering in Bangalore in the same frame, the thought that crosses the minds of people across the country is one of gigantic corruption. No matter what they say and what banner they may display, they can only offer one product and that is guarantee against corruption, the prime minister said.

Addressing the NDA meeting in the evening, Modi listed his government’s social protection programs for the poor, socially backward, tribals and women. He said that unlike the UPA, the NDA was not a coercive coalition. You could see that in those 10 years there was a scramble to take credit if something good happened. But no one took responsibility if things went wrong, he added. Modi said the BJP-led alliance, on the other hand, was a coalition of regional aspirations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/upa-coalition-of-compulsions-nda-alliance-of-regional-aspirations-pm-modi/articleshow/101902565.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

