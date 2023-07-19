Donald Trump loses bid for retrial in E. John Carroll





NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump’s request for a new trial after a jury found the former U.S. president responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded him $5 million.

In a 59-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also rejected Trump’s arguments to reduce damages to less than $1 million.

Kaplan said the May 9 unanimous verdict was “almost entirely in favor of Ms Carroll”, and neither a “seriously flawed result” nor a “miscarriage of justice”.

Trump appealed the decision, adding it to his earlier appeal of the jury’s verdict. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll, 79, accused Trump, 77, of raping her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and defaming her when he called the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

She is also pursuing a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Trump over comments he made at the White House in June 2019, after he first accused him of forcing himself on her at the Bergdorf Goodman store.

Trump had told a reporter that he did not know Carroll, that the former Elle magazine columnist was not his “type” and that she had lied to boost sales of her memoir, which had been excerpted in New York magazine.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said Carroll looks forward to collecting the $5 million and “continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her” at a Jan. 15, 2024, trial in the other defamation lawsuit.

Trump, who is running for president again, faces many other legal problems.

These include a federal indictment for taking classified documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them, an indictment in New York for silent money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election and possible charges for his efforts to stay in the White House following his 2020 election defeat.

JUDGE SAYS TRUMP MISINTERPRETED JURY’S VERDICT

Seeking to reduce damages, Trump called the $2 million award for sexual abuse “grossly excessive” because such abuse could have included groping Carroll’s breasts through clothing, “a far cry from rape.”

But Judge Kaplan said New York criminal law defines rape much narrower than ordinary people think of the term, and that Trump was wrong to insist that he excuse it.

“The evidence persuasively established, and the jury implicitly found, that Mr. Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll’s vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and lasting emotional and psychological damage,” the judge wrote.

“Mr. Trump’s argument therefore ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial, misinterprets the jury’s verdict, and (ignores) the evidence of what actually happened between Ms. Carroll and Mr. Trump,” he added.

The judge also said the evidence supported Carroll’s $3 million award for defamation, rejecting Trump’s claim that the award was based on “pure speculation” about how Carroll’s reputation had been damaged.

Carroll filed her first complaint in November 2019.

She edited it after Trump disparaged her at a CNN town hall a day after the $5 million verdict, calling her account “fake” and “crazy work.”

Trump is also suing Carroll for defamation, after saying “oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did” when asked on CNN that the jury found he did not commit rape.

Carroll wants to dismiss that claim, saying his statement was “substantially true” and reflected his thoughts when reading the verdict.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10016. Carroll’s original lawsuit is Carroll v. Trump in the same court, No. 20-07311.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; edited by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

