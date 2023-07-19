Xi, Sihamoni exchange congratulations on 65 years of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni exchanged congratulations on Wednesday on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi said that over the past 65 years, China-Cambodia relations have stood the test of change and become even stronger. After a cordial meeting in Beijing earlier this year and frequent exchanges of letters, the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high-quality, high-level and high-level development, Xi said.

So far, bilateral cooperation in various fields has been deepened and strengthened, Xi said, adding that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Cambodia relations and stands ready to work with King Sihamoni to advance China-Cambodia friendship and bring tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Sihamoni praised the traditional friendship between Cambodia and China, saying that based on the high degree of mutual trust and mutual benefit, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, worked together to build a community with a shared destiny, and forged an ironclad friendship, which will be passed down from generation to generation.

The Cambodian side is ready to join forces with China to deepen cooperation in various fields, benefit both countries and peoples, and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, Sihamoni said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also exchanged congratulations with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen that day. Both agreed to strengthen cooperation and further improve bilateral relations.

The Cambodian prime minister also expressed strong support for the one-China policy, the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s proposed initiatives on global development, security and civilization.