I don’t trust any of them: How the Boris effect hits Tories hoping to keep Uxbridge seat

Christine Saunders stood in front of an estate agent, frowning as she looked at properties listed in the window.

The disdain on her face grew when I asked her about the by-elections. I don’t trust any of them, she said. Lie after lie, it’s really ridiculous.

Ms Saunders has lived in Uxbridge, west London, for over 50 years. She has seen her fair share of MPs come and go – the latest being former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He called a by-election in the seat after leaving the Commons in disgrace over the Partygate report.

He held the seat for eight years and with a majority of over 7,000 in the last election. But Tories fear the historically blue constituency may finally change color after years of scandals involving Mr Johnson.

Sally, 60, a resident of Uxbridge, said she couldn’t bring herself to vote for anyone in the by-election after lost years under the Tories.

She said: Boris had the perfect script but he missed it.

It doesn’t inspire me to vote, in fact it completely puts me off and I’m not voting tomorrow. The Conservatives wasted 10 years here and now I can’t bring myself to vote for anyone.

Steve Brine, chairman of the Commons health and social care committee, told BBC Radio 4 he expected the Tories to lose in Uxbridge and South Ruislip because of what he called long Boris, who compares the impact of ex-PMs on the party to people who suffer from Covid symptoms for months or even years after contracting the disease.

Maggie, a 66-year-old pensioner, said: I was a Boris fan and then he broke the Covid rules, but I forgave him for that. But that was until I saw that smirk on his face and thought, you’re not sorry.

Christine Saunders has lived in Uxbridge for over 50 years (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Phillip Harper, a 79-year-old retired lorry driver, said the term is very fitting because you’re stuck with all the bullshit after he leaves.

He added: Boris has dragged the Tories down the drain. He was totally dishonest.

Nora Derby, in her 60s, agreed, saying: It never really seems to go away. He keeps coming back. But I don’t believe in him, he tells too many lies.

Despite her feelings for the former Prime Minister, Ms Derby said she would vote Conservative in Thursday’s by-election. Boris is just one man, not the whole party, she said, as Mr Harper also said he would always be open to voting for the Tories.

Philip Harper said Boris Johnson dragged the Tories down the drain (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

However, deeper mistrust was brewing among the people of Uxbridge, as some people seemed reluctant to defend any of the mainstream politicians.

Two friends walking down Uxbridge High Street explained why they would not vote at all in the by-election.

Don’t get me started on Boris Johnson, freelancer Derek said, shaking his head as he looked annoyed. He wronged everyone.

Nodding, gym instructor Jeremy added: The government doesn’t understand what everyone’s been going through since lockdown. They all take care of themselves. They’re all comfortable, but we’re the ones struggling.

Charlotte Ayres, a former Conservative and Brexit voter, also said she had lost faith in governments and was now leaning towards voting for an independent party.

Speaking of Mr Johnson, she said he came across as truly charismatic but proved disappointing.

Martin Hill, an IT entrepreneur, said he voted Conservative in the last by-election but would not cast his vote for the party this time. However, his decision is only partly motivated by the Partygate antics of former prime ministers.

The state of the economy, housing and immigration are more the general reason why I will not vote for them this time around, he said, adding that he would look for alternative parties to the mainstream.

He added that the controversial Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is the biggest issue in that constituency, but believes the city is united in its disapproval of the project.

Charlotte Ayres, a former Tory and Brexit voter, said she had lost faith in governments (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Walking around town it was clear that ULEZ was the hot topic, with people unanimously opposed to the Sadiq Khan-backed scheme – which Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell and the Tories hope will be enough to ward off opposition voters.

The Labor candidate vying for the seat is Danny Beales, who according to political forecasting website Electoral Calculus has an 86% chance of winning. The last time the city had a Labor MP was in 1885, meaning any change would be deadly for the Tories.

Ms Ayres described ULEZ as unbearable as she said her partner had racked up thousands of pounds in debt with charges for driving to London on business.

They slam ULEZ on everything else: the cost of living crisis, energy bills, house prices, rising mortgages. His killers, Iver Hardy, whose wife owns a salon, said, adding that he would vote for whoever arrested ULEZ.

Joan Edwards works at a local charity shop on the high street. She said everything seems to revolve around ULEZ.

Hillingdon is close to Buckinghamshire and Denham is down the road. So if people want to come here for shopping, they have to pay the ULEZ, she said.

If you are a nurse working at Hillingdon Hospital on the night shift, you come at night and pay 12.50 and have to pay 12.50 in the morning when you get home.

Green Party candidate Sarah Green was not surprised at locals’ fury over the ULEZ, as she accused the Tories of weaponizing the scheme.

The local activist, who runs a boat tour business on the Grand Union Canal, said: They run their entire campaign on ULEZ. They don’t mention Partygate or the cost of living crisis. It’s the same way they fought for Brexit – no news, just slogans.

Green Party candidate Sarah Green says Uxbridge’s water supply is one of the most important issues she wants to solve (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

But there are still plenty of Boris devotees, with mother-of-one Fatiya one of many residents who had fond memories of the former prime minister.

Speeding around downtown in her buggy, she said: I liked it. He was there for us during the pandemic and his government helped people in difficulty a lot through the furlough scheme.

Uber Eat driver JS Madhan said people were too hard on Boris Johnson (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Local Uber Eat driver JS Madhan also saw Mr Johnson as a symbol of strength during the pandemic.

He helped us during Covid. Yeah he made a mistake so now people are saying he’s a bad person. But this is not the case.

A Hayes pensioner whose daughter lives in Uxbridge said: Boris Johnson had a lot to do but he coped well. I hope he will come back soon.