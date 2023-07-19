Michigan indicts 16 bogus voters over 2020 plot to keep Donald Trump in White House





A group of Michigan Republicans who allegedly posed as Electoral College members after the 2020 election are now facing felony charges.

Prosecutors allege the 16, including former state Republican Party co-chairman Meshawn Maddock, attempted to attribute the state’s Electoral College votes to Donald Trump. It’s good that he lost the state by about 154,000 votes.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges Tuesday in a video. She said the defendants were trying to subvert the democratic process.

Undoubtedly, there will be those who claim these charges are political in nature, but where there is overwhelming evidence of guilt with respect to multiple crimes, the most political act I could take as a prosecutor would be to do nothing at all, Nessel said.

Each defendant faces eight counts in total. Including:

a count of conspiracy to commit a forgery; two counts of forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit broadcast and publication, one count of broadcast and publication, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with election law, and two counts of tampering with election law.

The longest sentence associated with the charges is 14 years. The charges date back to December 2020, when a group appeared outside the state capitol in Lansing to attempt to submit their own Electoral College votes in a memo to the President of the US Senate, the US Archivist, the Michigan Secretary of State and the Chief Judge of the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

State police turned the crowd away from the Capitol, despite the presence of a handful of Republican state lawmakers. Nessel said the signatories of the memo eventually passed it to the US Senate and the National Archives.

The fact that the effort failed and democracy prevailed does not erase the crimes of those who set up the fake voters’ plot to nullify the election and circumvent the will of Michigan voters, Nessel said.

Nessel said other charges could come in the case.

The saga involving the signatories of the memo has already seen them subpoenaed by the US House Select Committee on January 6 and a member of the group could face punishment by the State Attorneys Disciplinary Board.

The Attorney General’s Office said no date has yet been set for each defendant to stand trial individually in Ingham County Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkar.org/wkar-news/2023-07-19/michigan-charges-16-false-electors-for-2020-plot-to-keep-donald-trump-in-white-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos