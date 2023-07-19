Judge denies Donald Trump’s request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case





Topline

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday, months after a jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll and ordered him to pay her $5 million in damages.

The judge also rejected Donald Trump’s request to reduce the $5 million payment a jury awarded to… [+] Carroll in May.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Highlights

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury’s verdict in May was not a miscarriage of justice and the jury did not reach a seriously flawed result.

Kaplan also rejected Trump’s request to reduce the $5 million payout a jury awarded to Carroll in May, saying he found Trump’s arguments unconvincing.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Key Context

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. She later accused Trump of defaming her by disparagingly portraying her as crazy and claiming on his Truth Social platform that the incident was fabricated. In May, during graphic testimony, Carroll described being pushed into a dressing room where Trump inserted his penis inside her. Trump did not appear in court during the trial, but the jury saw his statement. The jury sided with Carroll and found the assault constituted sexual abuse but not rape and Trump was ordered to pay $2 million. He was also ordered to pay an additional $3 million for defaming Carroll in his social media remarks. In June, the former president requested a new trial, saying the $2 million he was ordered to pay Carroll in compensatory damages for sexual abuse. Part of the $5 million was grossly excessive as the jury ruled the incident between the two was sexual abuse and not rape. Trump also previously said that the award Carroll received for defamation was based on pure speculation.

crucial quote

Now that the court has denied Trump’s request for a new trial or to lower the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages the jury awarded her in Carroll II, Robbie Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement.

Tangent

Carroll amended his original 2019 libel lawsuit earlier this year to include comments Trump made during a CNN town hall. Trump called Carroll’s allegations against him a false story and called Carroll a wacky job. Carroll asked a judge if she could attempt to seek additional punitive damages after Trump doubled down on a statement the jury found to be defamatory.

To monitor

Carroll is also bringing a separate defamation suit against Trump for comments he made in the first defamation lawsuit. She is claiming at least $10 million in damages. That trial is expected to begin in January.

Further reading

Trump is asking for a new trial in the sexual abuse case of E. Jean Carroll, calling the damages excessive (Forbes)

E. Jean Carrolls v. Trump case explained (Forbes)

