Azam Khan’s statement on cipher ‘drama’ and Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the PTI president and former prime minister, claimed on Wednesday that the former prime minister used US encryption for his “political gains” and to avoid a vote of no confidence against him.

The former prime minister garnered massive public support while leading a campaign that claimed a conspiracy was behind his ousting. In his speech on March 27, he posted a threatening letter, a diplomatic code, which was used to overthrow his government a few days later by a vote of no confidence.

Khan, who had been “disappeared” for the past month, suddenly appeared on the scene and made startling revelations about US encryption, while taking his statement as CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the figure to the ex-PM he was “euphoric” and called the language an “American gaffe”.

The former minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used to “create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition.”

Azam Khan said the US cipher was used at political rallies by the PTI chairman, although he advised him to avoid such acts.

Read more: LHC withdraws encryption probe suspension order against PTI chief

According to the confessions, the former prime minister also told Azam Khan that the encryption could be used to divert public attention to “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The former Prime Minister told him [Azam] he would display the figure in front of the public and “distort the narrative: a foreign plot is being hatched in collusion with local partners and would play [the] victim card.

The “encrypted drama” was created by the former prime minister solely to save his government, Azam Khan said in his confessional statement before the magistrate.

On September 28 last year, an alleged audio of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing US encryption, which the PTI chief claims led to his government’s ouster, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard briefing former Prime Minister Khan on the controversial diplomatic cable.

