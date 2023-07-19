Will Narendra Modi’s reforms end Indira Gandhi’s legacy of nationalization?

On Saturday July 19, 1969, without warning, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalized 14 Indian banks by special presidential order, without consulting the Cabinet and the Planning Commission. Three days earlier, she had sacked finance minister Moraji Desai and taken over the finance portfolio. Desai had vehemently opposed nationalization and preferred his own policy of social control of the banks without actually owning the institutions. Regarding his dismissal, Desai was later to lament to Indira, “You have behaved towards me in a way that no one would behave even towards an employee.”

Indira had nationalized 14 major banks, the largest was the Tatas-controlled Central Bank with deposits of over Rs 4 billion, and the smallest was the Bank of Maharashtra with deposits totaling Rs 700 million. Indira had also dealt a severe blow to other major corporations such as the Birlas who ran United Commercial Bank, the Dalmia-Jains with Bharat Bank and its 292 branches, the Punjab National Bank established by Dyal Singh Majithia, Lala Harkishan Lal, Lala Lajpat Rai and others, and some Gujarati entrepreneurs who had large stakes in Dena Bank. An economic survey of 20 major banks of that time showed that 188 people who held the position of director were also directors of 1,452 companies.

Indira Gandhi’s leftist tendencies were more radical than those of her father Nehru. Indira favored a more aggressive form of socialism and greatly admired the Soviet model of political centralization. His rationale for nationalization was to provide bank financing to the country’s marginalized classes, especially the agrarian class, since the plight of farmers was as widespread then as it is now. She had the fullest support of all left-wing parties who, together with the public, hailed the decision.

For opposition parties, Gandhi’s decision was seen as populist, taken for political expediency. Congress had not fared well in the 1967 elections two years before, and Gandhi was leading a minority government. The Swatantra Party, founded by the first Governor-General of the Independent Indies, C Rajagopalachari, in 1959 to counter Nehru’s socialist policies, was now the largest party in the Lok Sabha, and most of its members were ideologically aligned and on a first name basis with Moraji.bay. One of Desais’s close friends was RC Cooper, then general secretary of the Swatantra party, who was hosting a dinner party at his home in south Mumbai on the night of July 19, when news of the nationalization was announced on the radio to the shock of everyone present. One of Coopers’ guests from the Congress party, whom he does not name, but describes as a very senior government official, seeing Cooper’s visible agitation urged him to challenge the nationalization of the bank and the next morning, a Sunday, Cooper rushed to Delhi.

In a first person account Why I Moved the Supreme Court published in the February 20, 1970 issue of Himmat Weekly, Cooper wrote: “It was only about eight months before the real stage of nationalizing the banks was taken that we had the social control legislation. Those of us who have taken the trouble to study the measure of social control in detail have come to the conclusion that there is nothing more in the nationalization of the banks that would further social goals better than legislation on social control would. Therefore, it would be incorrect for a socialist or anyone else to suggest that the nationalization of the banks is a measure calculated to promote a social objective.

Arriving in Delhi, Cooper discovered that the famous jurist Nani Palkhiwalla was also in the city. He immediately hired Palkhiwalla as his attorney, and Coopers’ petition was framed. Cooper had all the qualifications to go to the Supreme Court. A leading chartered accountant from Mumbai with a doctorate in economics, Cooper was an early proponent of free market economies and served as vice-chairman of the influential Forum of Free Enterprise. But it was in his capacity as shareholder and board member of the Central Bank of India that he challenged the nationalization of the banks.

Cooper wrote, “I felt that not only some political parties, but even individuals at the highest levels of the political sphere began to view the Constitution as something easily toyed with. My main objective in taking the case to the Supreme Court was to establish the sanctity of the Constitution, the rule of law and the fundamental rights of the individual, especially of the small man and the small shareholder.

Even likeRC Cooper v. The Union of Indiawas understood, the Congress government continued with its plan to formalize the ordinance on the nationalization of the banks. It introduced the Companies Banking (Acquisition and Transfer of Businesses) Act 1969. During the court proceedings, the government alleged that powerful business interests were behind Cooper and financing the case. But Cooper clarified that Palkhiwalla, his lawyer Jimmy Dadachanji and the entire team of young lawyers and economists who had volunteered their services were in fact acting voluntarily.

On February 10, 1970, the verdict was finally delivered and an 11-judge bench of the Supreme Court returned a majority verdict of 10 to 1 in favor of Coopers and declared the 1969 law invalid and unconstitutional. On February 14, 1970, the President of India, VV Giri, was forced to pass another Presidential Order to provide compensation. This became law on March 31, 1970 and under its provisions a total of Rs 87.40 crore was to be paid to the 14 banks and their shareholders.

Fifty-four years of debate on the merits and disadvantages of privatization of the banking sector are raging. It was the Gujarati and Parsi lobby at the time that was most strident and vocal in their call for an independent and unfettered banking industry. It will be interesting to see whether, in his second or third term, India’s second Gujarati Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his number two in government, Amit Shah, take steps to dismantle what may arguably be Indira Gandhis’ most controversial political legacy.

The author is a visiting scholar at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including24 Akbar RoadAndSonia: a biography. The opinions expressed in the above article are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstposts.

