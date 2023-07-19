Arriving in Bengkulu, President Jokowi was welcomed by Governor Rohidin Mersyah





Bengkulu, InfoPublik – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana arrived at Fatmawati Soekarno Bengkulu Airport at around 3:15 p.m. WIB, Wednesday (19/7/2023). President Jokowi was welcomed by Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and his wife, Military Major General Pangdam II/Sriwijaya Hilman Hadi and his wife, and Bengkulu Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Armed Wijaya and his wife. It was stated in the official statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat that President Joko Widodo’s working visit to Bengkulu is part of the inauguration of the Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road tomorrow, Thursday (20/7/2023). The 17.6 km section of Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road is the first section to be completed in 2022, which is part of the Bengkulu-Lubuklinggau Toll Road Development with a total length of 95 km. 100% completed in April 2022, the section of BengkuluTaba Penanjung Toll Road was tested for free from April 26 to May 5, 2022, and so far it continues to perform well. The toll road can be used at a speed of 80 km/hour and has a travel time of around 15 minutes from Bengkulu to Taba Penanjung which previously took around an hour. Initially, construction of the Bengkulu Lubuklinggau Toll Road was initiated at the suggestion of Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah to President Joko Widodo in 2018, as a sewer directly connected to the 2,818 km Trans-Sumatra Toll Road. During President Jokowi’s visit to Bengkulu, he accompanied Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Military Secretary to President Rear Admiral TNI Hersan and Commander of Paspampres, Major General Rafael Granada Baay. (Bengkulu/toeb Province)

