The “Election of Ulez”? After 8 years of Boris Johnson, Uxbridge and South Ruislip have bigger problems

Charity leaders and service users who spoke out about the big issue ahead of Election Day Thursday acknowledged possible problems with the Ulez, but said they had bigger issues.

And they had a few things to say about eight years with Boris Johnson as an MP.

Ulez, for us, is not a priority

Vicky Lechuga is the director of the Hillingdon Womens Centre, which offers a range of support and advice to women in the constituency. Ulez expansion was not among the issues she considered most important for the Uxbridge by-election.

Ulez, for us, is not a priority. And the campaigns use that a lot, because it’s a big noise. It’s more of a campaign tool than an actual necessity, she said.

Mostly because I’ve seen some of these parts talk about other issues, but the focus is on Ulez.

Hillingdon Womens Center offers women a range of advice and services. Picture: provided

Instead, funding, housing, and prioritizing addressing violence against women and girls were the most important issues for Lechuga.

We’re covering a big gap with the most vulnerable people, and obviously we don’t have the funds to do that, so we have to scratch everywhere to get the money to continue providing our services, she said.

The lack of safe and affordable housing for women in dangerous situations put them at risk, she added.

Housing, the lack of housing is a real problem. I can tell you that most women who come to the center are victims of domestic violence. They are on the verge of becoming homeless and they have no money to feed their children. It is a profile that we have.

Lechuga acknowledged that Ulez is a problem for some vulnerable women who relied on a car to get around, for independence and to get their children to school.

I guess it’s still relevant for some women in particular. I know women who have a car, and it’s the only way to get around with their children, or it’s the only way to get to work. These are very vulnerable women, women who don’t have a good income. Therefore, it will be impossible for them to get a new car, to move around, she said.

But I must say that this is a minority of users of our services. For women who come to our service, Ulez is not going to be a priority.

As the director of a major women’s aid organization in the area, one would expect Lechuga to know the local MP well. They might even have helped the women out of a tough spot or two.

Lechuga described Johnson as non-existent, adding: I have no idea what he was doing. I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen him, other than walking down the main street in Uxbridge. Never heard of what he was doing, never heard of him speaking to the community, never been approached by him at all.

She said: I don’t know how many times we tried to contact him and send messages for specific petitions for things we needed, and we never received a response from him.

There was like a void, because he was doing something else.

It’ll hurt a lot of people if it comes out, but it’s not all about Ulez

A short walk from the high street of Uxbridge is Ossulton Court, a newly built hospice providing accommodation for pensioners who would qualify for Universal Credit.

The 524-year-old Uxbridge United Welfare Trusts charity also gives grants to those most in need in Hillingdon and owns commercial property and flats in the town to generate its income.

Ossulton Court provides accommodation for pensioners who are eligible for Universal Credit. Image: Greg Barradale/Big Issue

Dominic Gilham, the chief charities director, was not convinced Ulez should be so high on the Uxbridge by-election agenda.

Obviously everyone would have to say something like how many pounds and pence they have in their pocket each day, and how any government, national or local, can affect that. Safety on my streets, then educating young people, would be the most important things to me, he said.

Whether they are the most important framed issues in this by-election, you know they are not. All parties but one are against Ulez. But no MP can stop Ulez, as it is policy deliverable by the Mayor of London. MPs have nothing to do with it.

None of the residents of Ossulton Court had a car, he said, and would therefore not be affected by the changes. Boris Johnson, Gilham added, had helped get the new hospice built, when its century-old predecessor was knocked down and refitted during the pandemic.

No MP can stop Ulez. Image: Greg Barradale/Big Issue

Boris put the final slate on this brand new building, he did the completion ceremony, Gilham said.

He was involved in the discussions we had with the local authority about getting approval as we demolished a listed building in a conservation area to build this brand new building as the listed building was not functioning it had no free access for people when they became immobile. So he saw that, and he was very helpful for that, and he came many times.

Resident Norma Gapper and her daughter, Angela Beston, seated in the hospice tea room, agreed the constituency faces bigger challenges than expanding an emissions-cutting measure.

Everything Seems to Be About Ulez Ulez Ulez, Beston Said

It’s going to hurt a lot of people if it comes out, but that’s not all about Ulez, she said, adding that her car will be fine anyway.

Accommodation is the most important thing, it’s the same everywhere.

Norma, who lives in one of the 20 flats in the building, added: We used to have police walking through Uxbridge, that’s all you ever saw.

People want to feel safe when they go out at night, but you don’t get that

She said: Before, there were youth clubs. If they had youth clubs, they could go there.

Johnson, meanwhile, was a rare sighting. The only time I’ve seen Boris is when there’s some sort of election going on, Beston said.

This might keep customers out, but we can work things out

Across Uxbridge town center is the Trinity furniture store, run by local charity Trinity Homeless Projects.

Johnson’s first pledge as an MP, in 2015, was to support the charity. But in the years that followed, things changed in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The van delivering the furniture to the Trinity store is already Ulez compliant. Image: Greg Barradale/Big Issue

I’ve lived in Hillingdon all my life, and I think the police presence has definitely diminished in recent years. Our police stations were losing them, said Sam Piwowar, a resident community coach.

Personally, I think everyone has their own reasons for wanting different things, cost of living, affordable living, Ulez it doesn’t affect me but I know it affects 10 other people I know, said Claire Sullivan, who works in the Charity Resources team.

For me, the main thing is crime and neighborhood safety, making people feel safe, being able to walk down the street at 10 at night and not having to hold keys.

As well as the charity furniture store, Trinity operates a range of accommodation to help people get off the streets. For the residents who live there, a greater police presence can make a difference, Piwowar said.

If they have something going on for them, maybe it’s something they want to address. They don’t feel comfortable going to a police station about something, but if they see a local PCSO that they know has walked into one of your homes in the community, then they might have the confidence to be okay. I can approach that person, I can have a conversation with them. So I think that’s really important.

Neither the charity nor the residents of its lodging cars are often the first to be left behind when financial hardships are affected by Ulez’s expansion.

Housing and a greater police presence were among the most significant issues at Trinity Furniture Store. Image: Greg Barradale/Big Issue

We were lucky our pickups were Ulez compliant, but what if they weren’t, Sullivan asked.

Almost all diesel vans made after 2016 and gas vans made since 2007 are compliant, and micro-enterprises and charities can get a grant of between 5 and 9,500 to replace non-compliant vans.

Well, help any staff member in any way if they are affected, but haven’t been so massively affected by it. This might keep customers out, but we can work things out.

On Johnson, Sullivan added: When Covid came into effect, we were one of the top boroughs for reducing homelessness, and he thanked us for the work he did. We have always been careful to maintain a good relationship with the person who leads the local council, as well as with the local constituency.

