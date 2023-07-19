Politics
Pakistani Home Minister accuses Imran Khan of revealing official secrets for political purposes
By MUNIR AHMEDAssociated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s interior minister has accused former prime minister Imran Khan of leaking an official secret document last year to falsely claim he was ousted from power in a Washington plot. The minister says the government plans to bring criminal charges against Khan for the action. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was referring on Wednesday to an incident in April 2022, shortly after Khan was ousted from power, when he waved an official document at a gathering of supporters. He called the document “evidence” of a plot against him, claims Washington and Khan’s opponents have denied. The development is the latest in a standoff between Khan and the administration of his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
