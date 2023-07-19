President Mohamed bin Zayed talks about close historical ties between UAE and Turkey

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, who arrived on Tuesday evening on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted President Erdogan to the podium of honor, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were performed, marking the start of this important diplomatic visit.

Tweeting on the occasion, President Sheikh Mohamed said: Today in Abu Dhabi, I had fruitful talks with President @RTErdogan as we explored ways to continue strengthening the close historical ties between our two countries. The UAE and Trikiye remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (R), receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (L), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan.

Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

After arriving at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan was accompanied inside by His Highness to be greeted by groups of local children eagerly waving Turkish and UAE flags. The two leaders inspected the guard of honor and watched a performance of the national anthems of both countries. In the park outside the palace, a 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish president.

After the ceremony, the presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey met to further strengthen the strong ties between the two countries.

The meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during the Turkish President’s official visit to the UAE.

UAE-Türkiye relations

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the visit as an opportunity to continue building on 50 years of UAE-Turkey relations, noting that the two countries share the same ambitions for stability, economic growth and sustainable progress.

The long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries received a significant boost earlier this year with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Strategic advice

When the two leaders met on Wednesday, these ties were further strengthened with the announcement of a joint agreement on the creation of a high-level strategic council between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Additional MoUs and major agreements were also exchanged, with the aim of further increasing collaboration, including investments in strategic sectors such as economy, trade, energy, finance, digital transformation, technology and the space sector. His Highness said the UAE wishes to continue expanding and strengthening its partnership with Turkey in various fields.

His Highness and the Turkish President reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability, both in the region and internationally, affirming their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving differences and avoiding conflicts.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi

Image credit: Wam



Participation in COP28

The President of the UAE confirmed that Turkey’s participation in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year is eagerly awaited, especially in light of the growing collaboration between the UAE and Turkey in the field of renewable energy and climate action.

President Erdogan thanked His Highness for his hospitality and expressed his pleasure to visit the UAE again.

He reaffirmed his common interest in continuing to strengthen relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of promoting stability and enabling the peoples of both nations to enjoy a secure and prosperous future.

The Turkish President left an entry in Qasr Al Watan’s VIP guestbook, expressing his wish to continue building on the solid foundations that underpin Turkey-UAE relations.

After the meeting, a dinner was organized in honor of the visit of President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation.

CEPA

Earlier, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the UAE and Turkey are determined to finalize procedures related to their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as its effective date draws near. The two countries had officially ratified the agreement at the end of May 2022.

Al Zeyoudi said that according to the approved timetable, the CEPA would come into effect in early September, adding that it aims to boost intra-oil trade between the two countries from the current total of $18 billion to more than $40 billion per year over the next five years, by reducing or eliminating tariffs on 82% of tariffs in the two countries, covering 96% of their traded goods.

Economic links

Regarding the size of the Emirati and Turkish economies relative to the region’s total economy and their ability to boost bilateral, regional and global trade, Al Zeyoudi asserted that the combined population of the two countries is currently around 100 million, and they are both among the top 30 economies in the world with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly $1.5 trillion.

Besides, the structures of their economies in terms of sectors’ contribution to GDP are somewhat similar, especially services which account for more than 50 percent, he added, and there are boundless opportunities for economic cooperation in various sectors in which the two countries lead regionally and globally, such as services, tourism, trade, technology, industry, agriculture and infrastructure.

Non-oil trade

Growth data in 2022 indicates that non-oil trade between the two countries increased by more than 40% compared to 2021, reaching $18.9 billion, and Turkey is the sixth largest destination for UAE non-oil exports, while the UAE is among the top five countries that import goods from Trkiye, he added.

Upon its implementation, CEPA will help build long-term partnerships between the two countries’ business communities, which will help boost growth, prosperity and expansion by leveraging their strategic locations as key regional and international business hubs, Al Zeyoudi stressed.

The UAE ranks 15th among Turkey’s top international trading partners, 2nd among Arab countries and 1st among Gulf countries, with the UAE accounting for about 50 percent of Turkey’s trade with Gulf countries and about 15 percent of its trade with all Arab countries, he said in conclusion.

Agreements