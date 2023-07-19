Politics
President Mohamed bin Zayed talks about close historical ties between UAE and Turkey
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, who arrived on Tuesday evening on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted President Erdogan to the podium of honor, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were performed, marking the start of this important diplomatic visit.
Tweeting on the occasion, President Sheikh Mohamed said: Today in Abu Dhabi, I had fruitful talks with President @RTErdogan as we explored ways to continue strengthening the close historical ties between our two countries. The UAE and Trikiye remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (R), receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (L), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan.
Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (left), during an official reception at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court
After arriving at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan was accompanied inside by His Highness to be greeted by groups of local children eagerly waving Turkish and UAE flags. The two leaders inspected the guard of honor and watched a performance of the national anthems of both countries. In the park outside the palace, a 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish president.
After the ceremony, the presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey met to further strengthen the strong ties between the two countries.
The meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during the Turkish President’s official visit to the UAE.
UAE-Türkiye relations
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the visit as an opportunity to continue building on 50 years of UAE-Turkey relations, noting that the two countries share the same ambitions for stability, economic growth and sustainable progress.
The long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries received a significant boost earlier this year with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Strategic advice
When the two leaders met on Wednesday, these ties were further strengthened with the announcement of a joint agreement on the creation of a high-level strategic council between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.
Additional MoUs and major agreements were also exchanged, with the aim of further increasing collaboration, including investments in strategic sectors such as economy, trade, energy, finance, digital transformation, technology and the space sector. His Highness said the UAE wishes to continue expanding and strengthening its partnership with Turkey in various fields.
His Highness and the Turkish President reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability, both in the region and internationally, affirming their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving differences and avoiding conflicts.
Participation in COP28
The President of the UAE confirmed that Turkey’s participation in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year is eagerly awaited, especially in light of the growing collaboration between the UAE and Turkey in the field of renewable energy and climate action.
President Erdogan thanked His Highness for his hospitality and expressed his pleasure to visit the UAE again.
He reaffirmed his common interest in continuing to strengthen relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of promoting stability and enabling the peoples of both nations to enjoy a secure and prosperous future.
The Turkish President left an entry in Qasr Al Watan’s VIP guestbook, expressing his wish to continue building on the solid foundations that underpin Turkey-UAE relations.
After the meeting, a dinner was organized in honor of the visit of President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation.
CEPA
Earlier, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the UAE and Turkey are determined to finalize procedures related to their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as its effective date draws near. The two countries had officially ratified the agreement at the end of May 2022.
Al Zeyoudi said that according to the approved timetable, the CEPA would come into effect in early September, adding that it aims to boost intra-oil trade between the two countries from the current total of $18 billion to more than $40 billion per year over the next five years, by reducing or eliminating tariffs on 82% of tariffs in the two countries, covering 96% of their traded goods.
Economic links
Regarding the size of the Emirati and Turkish economies relative to the region’s total economy and their ability to boost bilateral, regional and global trade, Al Zeyoudi asserted that the combined population of the two countries is currently around 100 million, and they are both among the top 30 economies in the world with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly $1.5 trillion.
Besides, the structures of their economies in terms of sectors’ contribution to GDP are somewhat similar, especially services which account for more than 50 percent, he added, and there are boundless opportunities for economic cooperation in various sectors in which the two countries lead regionally and globally, such as services, tourism, trade, technology, industry, agriculture and infrastructure.
Non-oil trade
Growth data in 2022 indicates that non-oil trade between the two countries increased by more than 40% compared to 2021, reaching $18.9 billion, and Turkey is the sixth largest destination for UAE non-oil exports, while the UAE is among the top five countries that import goods from Trkiye, he added.
Upon its implementation, CEPA will help build long-term partnerships between the two countries’ business communities, which will help boost growth, prosperity and expansion by leveraging their strategic locations as key regional and international business hubs, Al Zeyoudi stressed.
The UAE ranks 15th among Turkey’s top international trading partners, 2nd among Arab countries and 1st among Gulf countries, with the UAE accounting for about 50 percent of Turkey’s trade with Gulf countries and about 15 percent of its trade with all Arab countries, he said in conclusion.
Agreements
Meanwhile, Tugay Tuncer, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s tour of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which includes a visit to the UAE, his first since his re-election, highlights Turkey’s growing relations with the UAE and other GCC countries. In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Tuncer said that Erdogan’s official visit to the UAE will see the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) between the two nations, which they have been preparing for around 18 months, and will serve as a launch pad towards achieving their goals over the next decade.
|
Sources
2/ https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/president-mohamed-bin-zayed-speaks-of-close-historic-ties-between-uae-and-turkey-1.97054734
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Mohamed bin Zayed talks about close historical ties between UAE and Turkey
- Naming threat actors: building the attribution taxonomy
- Google has blocked internet access for some employees.Here’s why
- No breach of protocol during the Duterte-Xi meeting
- Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, the most popular former US president is | world news
- Farhan Akhtar publishes photos with the whole family of his daughter’s convocation | Bollywood
- EMU tennis coach Steve Schram resigns
- Conference USA releases men’s basketball schedule
- US banks under pressure as corporate depositors demand higher rates
- Summer travel breaks records and does not stop | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Apple is testing its own AI chatbot to catch OpenAI
- Pakistani Home Minister accuses Imran Khan of revealing official secrets for political purposes