Jannat Mirza responds to criticism over her comparison to Imran Khan





Jannat Mirza is a brilliant Tiktoker, model and actor who is loved by millions of followers. Recently, the Tiktok star made headlines about his comparison with Imran Khan in terms of followers. In an interview with Hassan Choudary, Jannat Mirza said that she must have the same number of followers as Imran Khan or maybe her followers were more than Imran Khan. The music video is making the rounds on social media where a large number of people are criticizing the social media star.

Well, social media star Jannat Mirza responded to the criticism during her Q&A session with fans. She said she was Imran Khan’s biggest supporter, she spoke up for him in the toughest situations when people stopped talking about him. She said Imran Khan’s social media team contacted her several times and thanked her for her support. Jannat Mirza added that people only want to stir up controversies and that is why they are best ignored. Take a look at the post shared by her on her Instagram story.

Watch the video in which Jannat Mirza said she had a slightly bigger fan than Imran Khan on social media. Well, about Tiktok, Jannat Mirza is right, but on other platforms, Imran Khan is way ahead in terms of fans.

Don’t forget that Imran Khan has 13 million followers on Facebook. 19.5 million followers on Twitter. 8.5 million Instagram followers. A good number of subscribers on the new Threads platform. Yesterday, Imran Khan’s digital media team created his Tiktok account and he got 3.3 million Tiktok subscribers in a day. Jannat Mirza has a large following on Tiktok. She has 22.9 million followers. She has 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She has several fan accounts on Twitter and Facebook. Here are screenshots of followers of Imran Khan and Jannat Mirza.

Here are some comments from a Tiktok article on Jannat Mirza’s music video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reviewit.pk/jannat-mirza-responds-to-criticism-on-her-comparison-with-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos