Judge considers timeline for trial of Trump’s classified documentsExBulletin

FORT PIERCE, Fla. Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon did not immediately rule on a start date for the trial of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents.

Justice Department lawyers Trump and Trump aide Walt Nauta argued in Cannon’s courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The timing of the federal trial is crucial because it could coincide with the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is accused of keeping classified documents after the former president’s departure from the White House and refusing to hand them over to the US government. He and his valet, Nauta, are also accused of conspiring to obstruct the FBI’s investigation by moving boxes to evade government scrutiny.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Only Nauta was in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors want to proceed with a speedy trial that will begin on December 11. But Trump’s lawyers are asking for a delay, arguing it would be best to wait until after the 2024 presidential election because Trump, of course, is running for the GOP presidential nomination.

Special Counsel Jack Smith previously told Judge Aileen Cannon there was “no basis in law or in fact” for postponing the trial indefinitely and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.

Trump’s attorneys also argued that they had a voluminous stack of documents to review for the trial and that they were dealing with a particularly complex legal matter as they were tasked with defending the first former president to face federal charges from a government he once led.

Cannon is a Trump appointee and has previously been criticized for her lack of experience and connection to the former president.

This hearing comes the same day Trump announced on his social media account Truth Social that he was the target of the federal grand jury investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election. If indicted in the case, he could head into the 2024 election facing multiple criminal trials.

Jaclyn Diaz reported from Washington, DC, and Greg Allen from Fort Pierce, Florida.

