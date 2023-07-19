The UK’s island identity has long shaped its political outlook, which is why it currently feels so adrift?

British foreign policy has long been shaped by a particular geopolitical way of conceiving the place of nations in the world. This island identity may have been forged in Imperial times, but it remains hugely relevant in the post-Brexit world.

In order to explain and justify its colossal empire, the largest the world had ever seen, imperial thinkers and politicians portrayed the United Kingdom as a remarkable little island that was not only capable of handling such a huge operation, but was positively designed for the role.

Its advantageous position in the North Atlantic, close to Europe but not intermingled with it, gave it an eagle’s eye on world affairs. Moreover, the ocean space inhabited by Britain meant that it was a fundamentally more mobile polity than other landlocked states. In the imperial imagination, Calcutta was as close as Calais, Darwin as close as Dublin.

In my book Geopolitics and Identity in British Foreign Policy Discourse: The Island Race, I explain how these habits of mind remained important to British politicians, even as the empire shrank. To be an island was to be democratic, sovereign, freedom-loving, mobile, and a bastion of unlimited, global free trade.

Your Sovereign Neighbor

After then French President Charles de Gaulle vetoed Britain’s membership of the European Economic Community in 1963, the House of Commons was defiant: Britain had a pretty bright future separate from the Continent. Even Edward Heath, the Prime Minister who eventually led Britain into the European Community, told the Conservatives’ conference in 1973 that we are an island race.

The Falklands conflict provided Margaret Thatcher with an opportunity to reassert a powerful island identity that she felt was being lost. Tony Blair not only adopted globalization as an explanatory concept of the post-Cold War, he portrayed a United Kingdom perfectly adapted to this new arena of flow and networks without distance.

These impulses to define the UK as a sovereign, mobile and freedom-loving island have helped politicians navigate the huge changes that have taken place since 1945, so it should come as no surprise that they have remained powerful in the age of Brexit.

Admittedly, David Cameron’s departure speech in 2013 remains a surprising document, in particular for its long exposure how the UK being an island has shaped its history and psychology.

Never more than lukewarm about Brexit, global britain was Theresa Mays’ attempt to name the UK’s posture after leaving the EU. This suggests that the only two choices for UK foreign policy are: Europe or the whole world. Such were indeed the contours of many debates of the 1960s on European integration.

For Global Britain to work as a concept, it relies on notions of British reach and mobility that recall its maritime imperial heyday rather than accurately depict its current situation. The historic Boris Johnson embraced the concept. But in many ways, Global Britain is not so much about the present as it is about the past and the future.

Nostalgic (usually conservative) politicians might summon the remarkable little island and its empire; Free-trade Brexiteers could point to a bright future for trade deals. Both groups could cite stories and aspirations of being free-trade buccaneers, skillfully crossing oceans to bring prosperity and democracy to the world. For Global Britain enthusiasts, the world remains a space without distance, ready for maritime exploitation.



Alamy



This also informs the most recent Indo-Pacific tilt, in which the UK seeks to become a strategic player in the vast and varied region that spans both the Indian and Pacific oceans. The actual influence of the UK here is highly questionable, but the Aukus pact, the new defense agreement with Japan and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement at least show some ambition.

What is an island in the 21st century?

As the UK seeks to define a new place and role for itself in the world outside the EU, it is falling back on age-old notions of island identity. Yet there is far less unity about what it means to be an island in this turbulent 21st century than there was during the Imperial era.

Debates over how to enact Brexit have been marked by deep disagreements over whether the UK’s relatively small size is advantageous or the reverse; whether the UK, as an offshore island, should engage closely with the rest of Europe or disconnect; and whether and to what extent the UK might seem to be embraced by the rest of the world, especially its friends and relatives in the Commonwealth.

Although the prospect of Scottish independence seems to have receded from its height in the Nicola Sturgeon era, the strident articulations of Scotland’s SNP as European, Celtic or even quasi-Scandinavian country represents a fundamental challenge to the often unifying concept of British insularity. Not to mention Northern Ireland.

Many historians have argued that the empire provided the glue between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom. Without the empire or the EU, do we now see the true nature of a disunited Kingdom? Perhaps Britishness is just a fig leaf for English nationalism. It would certainly explain the renewed importance of island identity for unionist politicians as they seek to define not just the UK’s place in the world, but its very future as a union.