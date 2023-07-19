A January 6 Trump indictment could help his 2024 campaign





Trump on January 6, 2021. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you are Donald Trump, being under criminal indictment is business as usual and not necessarily a major obstacle to a presidential candidacy. Indictments earlier this year in Manhattan and Florida haven’t hurt, and arguably helped, his 2024 candidacy. So far, the big question has been whether Trump can avoid trial in any of his pending cases ahead of the primaries and/or general election.

But now it looks like the criminal indictment everyone’s been waiting for, relating to Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, is about to be delivered by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Unlike the 2016 secret money allegations and the Classified Documents case, any indictment related to Jan. 6 is very likely to involve events that virtually every American is aware of and not shrouded in so much legal detail as to obscure the core issues. Some of the same ground will likely be covered in an upcoming state criminal indictment in Georgia, so the question of Trump’s culpability for the developments that led to (and possibly included) the Jan. 6 insurrection will be front and center as the August heatwaves arrive.

The key questions for policy junkies are simple but not fully answered. First, will it be the indictment that derails the 45th Presidents’ campaign for the 2024 presidential nomination, either by itself or by the sheer weight of the trump cards that pile up the legal perils? And second, are Trump’s enemies and intra-party rivals able to exploit the fallout from his legal troubles?

The one thing we are fairly sure of is that a Jan. 6 indictment will keep the spotlight where it has been since the first indictment in early April: on Trump as the center of the GOP political universe. While it’s possible that his status as a serial criminal defendant or the evidence of his criminality will alienate a crucial part of his massive supporter base and provide an opening for someone among his wide array of opposing candidates, there’s little Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Mike Pence or any of them can’t do about it. Indeed, the other candidates will come under intense pressure to defend Trump and attack his prosecutorial tormentors, as they have with previous indictments.

As for the issues a Jan. 6 indictment will raise, Trump will benefit from a broad and even growing belief among large majorities of Republicans that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election. was fighting to prevent them from being deprived of their rights. The much-publicized regurgitation of details of what happened in late 2020 and early 2021 will also benefit Trump in another way: It will undermine other Republicans’ arguments (like those Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made yesterday) that the former president is too focused on his 2020 grievances. He’s facing jail time because of them! This is a topical campaign issue not just for Trump, but for the entire GOP field, and of course, Jack Smith’s ultimate White House boss.

I suppose it’s possible that this indictment was the straw that broke the camel’s back with a critical increase in Trump’s baggage. But to credit that possibility, we need to see evidence that rank-and-file Republicans, not just the faceless Beltway elites who wanted to get rid of Trump from the get-go, are fed up with him and claims that a Jan. 6 indictment will strengthen among his supporters. Is the timing of a new indictment awkward for its target? Perhaps, though it’s hard to imagine a better excuse for Trump to skip the upcoming debates than the need to focus on this existential battle against the Democratic enemies Republicans hate most.

If a Jan. 6 indictment turns out to be the tipping point that slumps Trump’s popularity within the party, who is best positioned to take advantage? The most obvious answer is DeSantis, in part because he has the money, the elite support (as fragile as it is right now) and is showing up in the polls to pose a credible challenge to the frontrunner when voters start voting in Iowa next January. The Florida Governor has also worked hard to position himself as a MAGA alternative to Trump, perhaps even more Trump than the master himself. It doesn’t seem to be working so far, but a real collapse in support from former presidents could make DeSantis more attractive as a successor.

But at this point, the most likely damage to Trump from his legal peril and evidence of misconduct is his strength as a general election candidate. If his eligibility takes a hard and tangible hit, then maybe DeSantis or if it’s yesterday’s news, maybe a new face like Tim Scott or even a late entry like Glenn Youngkin could gain traction. But it’s a bit of a vicious circle: To the extent that Republicans are forced to express solidarity with Trump’s extremist grievances and policy positions, they’ll share his eligibility issues. Now more than ever, Trump is the Sun King of Republican politics, and everyone else works in his shadow.

