In recent weeks, a mysterious and disturbing development has emerged from China’s political corridors – the sudden disappearance of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Speculation abounds, hinting at an alleged “friendship” between Gang and a Hong Kong-based news anchor whose identity remains undisclosed.

The plot trail leads back to a tweet from the news anchor, dated April 11, in which she announced her move from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. The tweet contained a photograph showing her in the company of a high-ranking “world leader”, apparently identified as Minister Gang. This photo and the subsequent silence on the presenter’s social networks only aroused curiosity.

The situation took a more puzzling turn when Gang was apparently reported missing on June 25, shortly after the foreign ministers of Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Russia visited Beijing. His recent absence from the crucial ASEAN foreign ministers’ summit in Jakarta, where he was to represent China, has raised even more eyebrows. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi took his place instead, prompting a host of unanswered questions.

Based on information available in the public domain, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s handling of the situation has added to the air of secrecy surrounding Gang’s disappearance. Press inquiries were met with vague responses, including an initial statement attributing his absence to “health reasons”. Notably, this information was strangely absent from the official transcript on the ministry’s website.

According to reports in a media section, Qin Gang’s previous role as China’s ambassador to the United States showcased his diplomatic prowess, especially during the sensitive incident involving a Chinese spy balloon. He also played a pivotal role in facilitating meetings with U.S. officials, though his absence from visits by high-ranking U.S. delegates raised eyebrows.

This incident is not the first time that senior CCP officials have gone missing, only to be implicated in serious crimes. The story of these disappearances has given rise to speculation and concern about the current state of the Chinese political landscape under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

The situation has far-reaching consequences beyond China’s borders, with high-level visits from the European Union abruptly canceled or postponed due to Gang’s absence. Amid the flurry of rumours, some have even drawn parallels to authoritarian tendencies within the regime, with growing concerns about possible human rights abuses.

World curiosity

Gang’s possible connection to the mysterious news anchor has led some to label her a British spy or double agent. Videos of his talks with the Foreign Secretary and the infamous screenshot have gone viral, further heightening global curiosity.

As speculation continues, questions remain about the future of China’s foreign relations and the transparency of its leadership. The disappearance of a senior figure of Gang stature has undeniably shone a spotlight on Xi Jinping’s regime, raising questions about China’s transition from authoritarianism to potential totalitarianism.

The world is watching closely as the mystery deepens, awaiting any development or revelation that might shed light on the fate of China’s enigmatic foreign minister. For now, one can only wonder about the intriguing connections between Gang and the news anchor, and whether the truth behind his disappearance will ever come to light.

Indeed, the nature of his regime in China has laid the groundwork for an overflow of conspiracy theories surrounding the absence of Foreign Minister Qin Gang. With the government’s history of tight control of information, explaining the reasons for Gang’s disappearance from critical high-level meetings becomes a difficult task, unless he is genuinely facing serious health issues and on the road to recovery.

Did he go to India?

Yes. The Chinese foreign minister has visited New Delhi twice this year – in February he was here for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, then later in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa.

Viewpoint of foreign policy experts

Foreign policy experts in India who wished to remain anonymous told Financial Express Online that as the world waits for answers, time will be the ultimate arbiter of truth in this mysterious case. In the meantime, China can count on its veteran former foreign minister, Wang Yi, to hold the reins. His experience and sense of diplomacy will play a vital role in navigating the uncertainties this confusing situation has created, a former diplomat said on condition of anonymity.