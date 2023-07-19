Donald Trump raped E. Jean Carroll, not just sexual abuse: judge





A jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll but not that he had raped her. Trump’s lawyers want to reduce the $2 million in damages awarded by the jury on this basis. The judge says Trump ‘raped’ Carroll ‘because a lot of people generally understand the word ‘rape’.

In May, a jury in Manhattan federal court found that Donald Trump had sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and defamed her when he called her a liar, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages.

The jury did not, Trump’s lawyers trumpeted at the time, find that Trump had “violated” Carroll the central part of his allegations.

The judge is not so convinced.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the trial, wrote that trial evidence showed Trump “raped” Carroll in the ordinary sense of the word.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her, as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,'” Kaplan wrote. “Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below clearly shows, the jury found that Mr. Trump did in fact do just that.”

Kaplan’s opinion denied a motion by Trump’s attorneys to reduce the $2 million in damages the jury awarded to Carroll for injuries she suffered as a result of Trump’s assault on her.

Caroll’s lawsuit alleged that in the mid-1990s, Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. She said Trump pushed her against the wall of a dressing room, inserted his fingers into her vagina, and then, she said, put his penis inside her. Years later, Trump defamed her when he called her a liar for leaking the story, according to the lawsuit.

She was able to file the lawsuit, in November 2022, because New York State passed a law following the #MeToo movement that allows accusers of sexual misconduct to file civil lawsuits when they would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

The jury had to decide whether Trump was responsible for “battery” against Carroll. The definitions of acts that could constitute a “battery,” Kaplan told jurors, were taken from the New York state criminal code. They had to determine whether Trump had “raped”, “sexually abused” or “forcibly touched” Carroll.

The difference between “rape” and “sexual abuse,” as Kaplan told jurors, was that “rape” means “any penetration of the penis into the vaginal opening” while “sexual abuse” means “any touching of a person’s sexual parts or other private parts for the purpose of satisfying one or the other person’s sexual desire.”

In the end, the jurors agreed that Trump had sexually abused Carrol but not that he had raped her.

“Ms. Carroll testified to the specific physical memory and excruciating pain of digital penetration in great detail and in greater detail than penile penetration,” Kaplan wrote in her opinion. “She acknowledged that she couldn’t see exactly what Mr. Trump had inserted, but testified based on how she felt.”

Based on that distinction, Trump’s attorneys had asked the judge to reduce the $5 million in damages. (Trump is also appealing the entire matter.)

Carroll sues Trump again

In his opinion upholding the jury’s verdict, Kaplan challenged denials that Trump “raped” Carroll.

Ordinary dictionaries, the FBI, the U.S. military code, other state statutes, and the American Psychological Association, as well as “common modern language” all define “rape” in a way that fits the jury’s findings, beyond “the narrow, technical meaning of a particular section of New York criminal law,” he wrote.

Trump’s argument was “wrong at every step”, according to Kaplan.

“Mr. Trump’s argument therefore ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial, misinterprets the jury’s verdict, and erroneously focuses on New York’s criminal law definition of ‘rape’ to the exclusion of the meaning of that word as it is often used in daily life and evidence of what actually happened between Ms. Carroll and Mr. Trump,” Kaplan wrote.

Carroll is expected to sue Trump again, in January, over similar claims.

The lawsuit earlier this year related to a lawsuit filed by Carroll in November 2022, referred to in court as “Carroll II”.

She first sued Trump in 2019, in a lawsuit known as “Carroll I”, when she first went public with her charges and he called her a politically motivated liar.

Carroll I was tied up in court over whether Trump was acting in his presidential role while making the denials, thus rendering him immune in the case.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department dropped its defense of Trump, clearing the way for another trial.

“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to lower the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages awarded to her by the jury in Carroll II,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement Wednesday. “She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her during the trial of Carrol I, which is scheduled to begin January 15, 2024.”

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

