New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, PM Modi invents a complete new form of NDA; Recalls the heritage of Atals

On July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win over 50% of the total votes in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the NDA meeting in the nation’s capital, which came hours after 26 opposition parties held their second unity meeting in Bangalore on July 19, Prime Minister Modi said, “NDA won 38% (of total votes polled) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Recognizing the work we have done to protect our national interests, they trusted us and gave us 45% of the (total) votes in the 2019 elections. All of our alliance partners are working with sincerity and dedication, which gives me confidence that we will get more than 50% of the votes in 2024.”

He further said that the NDA has always put the country above selfish political interests, adding that abuse of rivals has become the identity of opposition parties.

“In politics, there can be competitiveness, not enmity. We have always held India above all political interests. It was the NDA government that bestowed the Bharat Ratna on Pranab-da (former President and senior Congress official Pranab Mukherjee). We also awarded the Padma Award to Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other leaders who were not with us. We have always kept India above all political interests,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Furthermore, in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark at an event in London earlier this year questioning why “defenders of democracies” were insensitive to the situation in India, Prime Minister Modi said that even when the NDA was in opposition, it never insulted the mandate of the people or sought help from foreign powers to destabilize ruling governments.

“Even when we were in opposition, we always preached and practiced positive politics. We unearthed the scams of previous governments but never questioned or insulted the mandate of the people. We have never taken the aid of foreign powers against the governments in power. We have never created obstacles for development programs aimed at the welfare of the country and its people,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invented a complete new form of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India.

“In 2014 (before the BJP-led NDA came to power), our economy languished in the 10th position. Today, we are in the fifth position. In our third term, we will become the third largest economy in the world. We are working hard to achieve this goal,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Stating that every inch of his being was dedicated to serving the country, Prime Minister Modi said he would not rest until the goals he set for himself and the country were achieved.

While addressing the NDA Leaders Meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled the role of Atal ji, Advani ji and the various other prominent leaders in shaping the NDA and provided him with the necessary direction and guidance. Prime Minister Modi also recognized and congratulated everyone on the completion of 25 years since the establishment of the NDA in 1998. This silver jubilee has played an important role in Indian nation building, he remarked.

NDA is the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee LK Advani also played a key role in its formation and continues to guide us, LK Advani also played a key role in its formation and continues to guide us: Prime Minister Modi said during the alliance meeting.

“I assure you that I will leave nothing to chance in my hard work… Simple sharer ka haar kann, simple samay ka har shan, desh ko hi samarpit hai. (Every inch of my body, every moment of my time is dedicated to serving the country),” Prime Minister Modi added.

Regarding the contributions of the NDA, Prime Minister Modi said that all parties that have been part of the alliance have worked tirelessly to empower the poor and oppressed. He added that it was thanks to the efforts of the various parties in the NDA that today even the most common voices, demands and aspirations reached the central government in Delhi. The NDA has always manifested nation-first and security of nations first, progress first and empowerment of people first, Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that people have already decided to bring the NDA back to the Center.

“For their political interests, these (opposition) leaders can come together but they can never really come together. The 2024 elections are not far away and people have already decided to bring in the NDA for the third time,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that he hoped the NDA would get more than 50% of the total votes in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The NDA leaders, who arrived for the meeting, also posed for a group photo before meeting.

The meeting is part of the BJP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the NDA and devise a common strategy against the fledgling opposition alliance, “INDIA”, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.