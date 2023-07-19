Politics
New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, PM Modi invents a complete new form of NDA; Recalls the heritage of Atals
On July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win over 50% of the total votes in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the NDA meeting in the nation’s capital, which came hours after 26 opposition parties held their second unity meeting in Bangalore on July 19, Prime Minister Modi said, “NDA won 38% (of total votes polled) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Recognizing the work we have done to protect our national interests, they trusted us and gave us 45% of the (total) votes in the 2019 elections. All of our alliance partners are working with sincerity and dedication, which gives me confidence that we will get more than 50% of the votes in 2024.”
He further said that the NDA has always put the country above selfish political interests, adding that abuse of rivals has become the identity of opposition parties.
“In politics, there can be competitiveness, not enmity. We have always held India above all political interests. It was the NDA government that bestowed the Bharat Ratna on Pranab-da (former President and senior Congress official Pranab Mukherjee). We also awarded the Padma Award to Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other leaders who were not with us. We have always kept India above all political interests,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Furthermore, in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark at an event in London earlier this year questioning why “defenders of democracies” were insensitive to the situation in India, Prime Minister Modi said that even when the NDA was in opposition, it never insulted the mandate of the people or sought help from foreign powers to destabilize ruling governments.
“Even when we were in opposition, we always preached and practiced positive politics. We unearthed the scams of previous governments but never questioned or insulted the mandate of the people. We have never taken the aid of foreign powers against the governments in power. We have never created obstacles for development programs aimed at the welfare of the country and its people,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invented a complete new form of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India.
“In 2014 (before the BJP-led NDA came to power), our economy languished in the 10th position. Today, we are in the fifth position. In our third term, we will become the third largest economy in the world. We are working hard to achieve this goal,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Stating that every inch of his being was dedicated to serving the country, Prime Minister Modi said he would not rest until the goals he set for himself and the country were achieved.
While addressing the NDA Leaders Meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled the role of Atal ji, Advani ji and the various other prominent leaders in shaping the NDA and provided him with the necessary direction and guidance. Prime Minister Modi also recognized and congratulated everyone on the completion of 25 years since the establishment of the NDA in 1998. This silver jubilee has played an important role in Indian nation building, he remarked.
NDA is the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee LK Advani also played a key role in its formation and continues to guide us, LK Advani also played a key role in its formation and continues to guide us: Prime Minister Modi said during the alliance meeting.
“I assure you that I will leave nothing to chance in my hard work… Simple sharer ka haar kann, simple samay ka har shan, desh ko hi samarpit hai. (Every inch of my body, every moment of my time is dedicated to serving the country),” Prime Minister Modi added.
Regarding the contributions of the NDA, Prime Minister Modi said that all parties that have been part of the alliance have worked tirelessly to empower the poor and oppressed. He added that it was thanks to the efforts of the various parties in the NDA that today even the most common voices, demands and aspirations reached the central government in Delhi. The NDA has always manifested nation-first and security of nations first, progress first and empowerment of people first, Prime Minister Modi said.
He added that people have already decided to bring the NDA back to the Center.
“For their political interests, these (opposition) leaders can come together but they can never really come together. The 2024 elections are not far away and people have already decided to bring in the NDA for the third time,” Prime Minister Modi said.
He added that he hoped the NDA would get more than 50% of the total votes in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The NDA leaders, who arrived for the meeting, also posed for a group photo before meeting.
The meeting is part of the BJP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the NDA and devise a common strategy against the fledgling opposition alliance, “INDIA”, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://organiser.org/2023/07/19/184449/bharat/new-india-developed-nation-aspiration-of-people-of-india-pm-modi-coins-new-full-form-of-nda-recalls-atals-legacy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, PM Modi invents a complete new form of NDA; Recalls the heritage of Atals
- July 18, 2023 – Millions face extreme heat in the United States, Europe and China
- Searching for Relevant History Lessons: Here’s How Hollywood’s Past Strikes Turned Out
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises and adds to its big rally after earnings reports
- Announcing general availability of Azure Data Manager for Energy
- Two earthquakes in southern Texas hit a small town overnight
- Pakistani Imran Khan will be accused of revealing official secrets
- Enjoying night in Bengkulu, President visits Ark Festival 2023 – BENGKULU PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT
- Watch Andy Cohen Find Out He’s Dating a Famous Actor in Resurfacing ‘Finding Your Roots’ Music Video
- Cody Ince, former Iowa Hawkeyes football player, dies at age 23
- Megan Fox is ethereal in a wet cottagecore dress
- Some Google employees will lose internet access within days