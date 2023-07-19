Trump’s bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case rejected





A Manhattan judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s bid for a new trial in the sexual abuse case of E. Jean Carroll, leading a jury to award the columnist $5 million.

Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the former president’s motion, ruling that “there was ample evidence, arguably overwhelming, that Mr. Trump digitally forcibly entered Ms. Carroll, thereby fully supporting the jury’s finding of sexual abuse.”

The 45th president had requested a new trial, saying the damages awarded were excessive since the jury had not found Trump liable for rape.

But Kaplan said the compensation was not too high, saying it “did not deviate so materially from reasonable remuneration as to make it excessive”.

“The jury in this case did not reach ‘a gravely erroneous result,'” Kaplan concluded. “His verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice’.”

Donald Trump has lost a bid for a new trial in the E. John Carroll. AP E. Jean Carroll watches Trump’s video deposition play in court during the civil trial in New York on May 4, 2023.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump in 2022, claiming he assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

In April, the Manhattan federal jury found the former president responsible for sexually abusing advice columnist “Ask E. Jean” and defaming her in a lengthy October 2022 post on his Truth Social social media platform in which he called her allegations a “hoax” and denied knowing her.

Carroll still has an open case claiming that Trump defamed her in 2019 – when she went public with her allegations – by denying knowing her, which she says damaged her reputation as a journalist.

The former president called for the retrial, saying the $5 million verdict against him was excessive. Alec Tabak for NY Post This image presented as evidence during Trump’s deposition shows E. Jean Carroll (circled) and her then-husband John Johnson (center) meeting Trump in the 1980s. During his deposition, Trump mistook Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples. AP Judge Lewis Kaplan concluded that the verdict was not excessive and that there was ample evidence to support the jury’s conclusion that Trump should be held liable for the sexual abuse. Robert Strauss Center

Trump filed a notice of appeal of the verdict two days after the trial ended, but on Wednesday he filed a notice saying he also planned to appeal Judge Kaplan’s ruling denying his motion for review.

“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to lower the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages awarded to him by the jury,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement. “She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her during the trial of Carrol I, which is scheduled to begin January 15, 2024.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

