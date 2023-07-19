Xi instructs on cybersecurity work, highlights principles to build cyberspace strength

In the face of growing and complex national security risks and challenges, both domestic and foreign, China’s senior leaders reviewed the cybersecurity work done over the past five years and stressed adherence to several principles, such as the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exercising leadership over cyberspace affairs and building capacity to ensure the country’s cybersecurity, which experts said has provided a clear roadmap for strengthening China’s strength in cyberspace as it has become a primary battleground for great power rivalry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to implement the important guidelines of the CPC Central Committee on strengthening China’s strength in cyberspace and vigorously push forward the high-quality development of cybersecurity and informatization work, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last weekend.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on cybersecurity and computerization work.

Xi said the important role of cybersecurity and informatization work is increasingly important in the new era, stressing adherence to several principles, including the party exercising leadership on cyberspace affairs, developing cyberspace affairs for the people, and taking the path of Chinese-style internet governance.

He also stressed the need to coordinate development and security, enhance the country’s cybersecurity capacity, and promote the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

A national meeting on cybersecurity and computerization work was held last Friday and Saturday in the capital Beijing. Some media noted that this was the second national working meeting on cybersecurity and informatization in five years after the first, held in April 2018, which formulated strategic arrangements for work in the new era.

A major highlight of the latest meeting is that it put forward “adherence to multiple principles,” which will help form a more integrated theoretical orientation on how to enhance the country’s strength in cyberspace based on experiences gained over the past decades and clarified some specific requirements for future work in accordance with the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, which indicates that cybersecurity is a key area of ​​the national security system, experts said.

Complex risks

Covering the two-day meeting, some Western media focused on the top Chinese leader’s call to “build a strong security barrier” around the country’s internet, stressing the priority of safeguarding security with a concept covering both traditional and non-traditional areas.

“Cybersecurity is not only about cybercommunications security, but also about data security, in addition to high reliance on digital technology which may lead to more potential risks,” Tang Lan, director of the Center for Cyberspace Security and Governance Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the state-run tabloid Global Times on Sunday.

Currently, cyberspace has become a main battleground for great power rivalry, including cyber attacks against cyber defenses, technical standards and technological control, which make cyber security issues more complex and important, Tang said.

While many critical infrastructures such as high-speed trains and financial transactions rely on digital technology and computerization, the importance of network and data security has come to light, especially when new technologies such as artificial intelligence have brought new challenges to cybersecurity, experts said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has accelerated its efforts to enhance self-reliance and strength in science and technology while strengthening law-based cyberspace governance, Xi said, adding that new progress has been made to enhance China’s strength in cyberspace.

“Technology security is important as Chinese companies face bottlenecks in certain high-tech sectors. For example, although we use open-source GPT technologies, we still lag behind in some hardware and chipsets, with some core technologies still in the hands of other countries,” Zhu Wei, vice-director of the Center for Communication Law Research at China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Sunday.

In addition, some cross-border data transactions related to critical defense infrastructure and people’s livelihoods are important elements of cybersecurity and national security, Zhu said.

As for cybersecurity, Xi stressed that “without ensuring cybersecurity, we cannot safeguard national security; without promoting computer applications, we cannot achieve modernization.”

“On the international stage, as we now see cyberattacks in the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts, and those of the United States and NATO, China could be a primary target of American cyberattacks because it sees us as the No.

Xi’s advice

Xi said in his instructions that vigorous efforts should be made to push forward the high-quality development of cybersecurity and informatization enterprises and make new achievements to enhance China’s strength in cyberspace, thereby making new contributions to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

On Tuesday, a book introducing Xi Jinping’s thinking on building China’s strength in cyberspace was released by the People’s Publishing House, which provides a summary of the CPC’s experience in cyberspace regulation and a guide to developing cybersecurity and informatization.

Under Xi’s leadership, a series of major decisions and measures involving cyber development have been introduced and put into practice.

For example, a special campaign named “Operation Qinglang” to create a healthier Internet ecosystem in China has been launched in recent years with a series of activities carried out under its auspices.

More recently, China’s top public security and cybersecurity authorities launched a campaign to crack down on online rumors from Saturday to July 21, with the aim of creating a harmonious and clean online environment. It has already sanctioned 373 accounts for spreading false information targeting China’s stock market and social security policies.

Meanwhile, China has made accelerated efforts to promote cyberlaws by enacting more than 140 cyberspace laws since 1994, forming a cyberlaw framework with the Constitution as its foundation, backed by laws, regulations and rules, endorsed by traditional laws and buttressed by specialized cyberlaws, according to a white paper titled “China’s Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era” released by the Chinese government in March.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said at the meeting that China needs to strengthen positive online publicity and guidance, guard against network ideological risks, improve the efficiency of overall network governance, form a strong network ecology, and firmly grasp the leadership of the network’s ideological work.

“Ideological security is also a prerequisite for the country’s national security and stability,” Zhu said. “Taking the example of the recent riots in France, social media platforms can help mobilize young people to participate in the riots.”

This article was first published in the Global Times on July 16, 2023. The Global Times is a Chinese English-language tabloid of the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.