Jokowi refuses to inherit the stagnant project in Prabowo-Ganjar-Anies!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo still has a number of projects to complete until 2024. In the program target of the NSP National Strategic Program to be achieved in 2023, the Ministry of PUPR has completed 15 dams to support water availability and food security nationwide. The 15 dams are Keureuto and Rukoh dams in Aceh Province, Lausimeme in North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Margatiga in Lampung, Karian in Banten, Cipanas and Leuwikeris in West Java (West Java), Jlantah in Central Java (Central Java), Sidan in Bali, Sepaku Semoi in East Kalimantan (East Kalimantan). Also, Temef in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Tiu Suntuk in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Ameroro in Southeast Sulawesi (Southeast Sulawesi), Pamukkulu in South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi), and Lolak in North Sulawesi (North Sulawesi). In addition, the construction of an irrigation network has also been completed for Lempuing (DI) irrigation area in South Sumatra (Sumsel). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In addition to increasing the distribution of development and reducing disparities between regions, this infrastructure development also aims to boost the economy and create jobs, as well as increase the nation’s competitiveness,” PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljonodikutip said on Wednesday (7/19/2023). Apart from the dam, other NSPs scheduled for completion in 2023 are 5 other toll roads, namely Sigli – Banda Aceh Toll Road, Pasuruan – Probolinggo Toll Road, Cimanggis – Cibitung Toll Road, Cibitung – Cilincing Toll Road and Cinere – Jagorawi Toll Road. Next, the construction of the Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base Apartments and the Self-Contained Housing Assistance Program (BSPS) to support the ASEAN Summit events in Tana Mori and Labuan Bajo as well as infrastructure support for the development of the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) in Central Java. Not only this year, later in 2024, the PUPR ministry is targeting up to 23 PSN infrastructure to be tracked to be completed covering 10 dams in the water resources sector, namely Tigadihaji Dam in South Sumatra, Bener and Jragung Dam in Central Java, Bagong in East Java, Marangkayu in East Kalimantan, Meninting in NTB, Manikin in NTT, Way Apu in Maluku, Bul ango Ulu to Gorontalo and Budong-bud. ngo in West Sulawesi. Other NSPs in the natural resources sector that are being completed through 2024 are the construction of 6 irrigation schemes in DI Lhok Guci and DI Jambo Aye in Aceh, DI Lematang in South Sumatra, DI Glapan in Central Java, DI Gumbasa in Central Sulawesi, DI Baliase in South Sulawesi, and the construction of the Jakarta-West Java-Banten beach embankment. Then, the construction of connectivity infrastructure was also completed, including Kayu Agung – Palembang – Betung Toll Road, Bogor Ring Road 3 Toll Road, Serang – Panimbang Toll Road, Depok – Antasari Toll Road and South Jakarta – Cikampek II Toll Road. Finally, the PUPR Ministry has completed the Jatiluhur I Regional Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM). This SPAM uses raw water from the Jatiluhur Dam in West Java Province so that people can reduce the use of groundwater to overcome land subsidence, especially in the capital Jakarta. The Jatiluhur I regional SPAM is expected to have a capacity of 5,000 litres/second to meet the drinking water needs of 380,000 house connections (SR) or the equivalent of 1.9 million people in DKI Jakarta, Bekasi City, Bekasi Regency and Karawang. Previously, till 2022, the Ministry of PUPR had completed 34 National Strategic Infrastructure Projects (NSP) as stipulated in the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs number 21 of 2022 which were spread all over Indonesia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Video: The construction dilemma in the Jokowi era (Hi Hi)



