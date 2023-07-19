What is the real value of low value diplomas? | Students





Rishi Sunaks definition of a low-value degree that does not lead to graduate employment, postgraduate study or business start-up is very narrow in scope (Sunak to force English universities to limit number of students with low-value degrees, July 14). It does not take into account students first in the family, for whom attending their local university is a colossal achievement. Most of them are not Russell Group universities, but they are institutions valued by their local community. Many low-value graduates will be working-class, ethnic-minority, disabled, or adult students, some of whom cannot relocate for graduate school or other later professional roles due to a lack of resources or family commitments. This policy ignores deep-seated regional and structural inequalities, the lack of graduate roles in some parts of the country, and the widespread discrimination in the labor market against many types of students who study low-value degrees.

Sin Laurent

Mature, working class, first in the family PhD student, Durham University Government proposals to cap the number of students on what they define as low value degrees once again show the limits of market-driven thinking when applied to education. The value of a college degree can manifest in many ways after graduation. Higher education is a public good because it produces citizens who are better informed and trained in academic methodologies, whether in science, technology, engineering and mathematics) or in the humanities, who can make evidence-based decisions in their communities and families, thereby strengthening and enriching our society as well as our economy. Other OECD countries recognize the benefits of mass education in the era of knowledge economies and have higher participation rates than the UK.

Julien Prece

Council for the Defense of British Universities One of the many, many depressing aspects of our prime ministers’ crusade against low-value degrees is that, for him, value automatically means economic value. This makes sense in a context where degrees are funded through a fee-based model that encourages students to see themselves as consumers buying a product. Yet there is an irony that his degrees that are often treated as low value (like the one I teach, English) encourage students to reflect on how different moral, aesthetic, political, economic value systems overlap, separate, and conflict with each other. It’s a shame that conversations about degrees tend to prioritize one type of value over all the others.

Dr. Chris Townsend

Christs College, Cambridge MP Robin Walker, Chairman of the Education Select Committee, said: Given the substantial sums of public money that goes into supporting students to attend universities, I think it is legitimate for the government to look at where this adds value. Would he like to examine the value of the Oxford degree in politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) awarded to three of the last five prime ministers? David Cameron organized the referendum that took us out of the EU. Liz Truss broke the economy. Rishi Sunak is not in line to achieve his goals. The PPE’s track record suggests it is of low value to the country.

Anne Lynch

Skipton, North Yorkshire The massive increase in the number of students means that many young people now feel compelled to go to university simply to have the same career prospects as someone with an A level or similar a few decades ago. Limiting the number of low-value degrees will reduce this pressure and benefit 18-year-olds.

Richard Montford

