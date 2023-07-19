Donald Trump complains to Sean Hannity at Fox News town hall in first TV comments after January 6 target letter





On the same day Donald Trump announced he was the target of Justice Department special prosecutor Jack Smiths’ investigation on January 6, the former president complained to his longtime ally Sean Hannity during a pre-taped Fox News town hall that he was bothered by the developments but would not be scared off.

In Trump’s second town hall on the Conservative Network since early June, Hannity started with a softball question, asking his friend how he seems so unfazed by the several criminal investigations he’s facing.

Trump was charged in March with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney for silent money payments to Stormy Daniels. In June, a federal grand jury formed by Smith issued a 37-count indictment for willful withholding of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among several other crimes, relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, when he was no longer president.

And in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has suggested indictments related to Trump’s 2020 election interference in that state could come before September. On Monday, the state Supreme Court unanimously agreed to reject Trump’s bid to quash his investigation.

In light of all these endless attacks, as Hannity put it, it doesn’t seem to bother you like I think it would bother so many other people. What is it about you that it isn’t?

Trump, however, didn’t quite buy into the Fox hosts’ take on the situation.

No, it bothers me. It bothers me for everyone in this incredible sold-out audience, he told those gathered in Des Moines.

Trump then regurgitated his complaint that the investigations into him are election interference and that the Justice Department is partisan.

They want to try to belittle, diminish and scare people, he insisted. But they didn’t scare us because they were going to make America great again. That’s all there is.

Hannity dutifully replied that he had never felt so scared of the state of this country as I did right now.

Minutes later, Hannity in classic Fox fashion attempted an awkward transition from Trump’s legal woes to Hunter Biden.

We cannot ignore the events of today, when you release your Truth Social posts, Hannity said.

By that, I mean what is now clearly what the Judiciary Committee under Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is considering: whether or not our FBI and Justice Department have been militarized and politicized, he said. I have two headlines here: FBI informed Biden team, Secret Service of plan to interview Hunter.

Shortly after, Hannity ditched Hillary Clinton.

Hannity, of course, disparaged the work of the House Jan. 6 committee, which ultimately made four criminal referrals of Trump to the DOJ, including two for obstructing official process and defrauding the government by committing a conspiracy.

It remains to be seen what crime or crimes Trump will be charged with following his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

