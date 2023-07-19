UAE and Turkey sign multi-billion dollar deals





Receive free updates about Turkey Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Türkiye news every morning.

The United Arab Emirates said it signed deals worth an estimated $50 billion with Turkey as President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited the oil-rich gulf in a bid to attract investment from the region and bolster his country’s struggling economy. The UAE state news agency said the Gulf state and Turkey have reached a series of tentative agreements that include the establishment of a joint economic and trade commission, commitments to develop energy and natural resource projects and an extradition pact. The ADQ, one of Abu Dhabi’s public investment funds, also said it would provide up to $8.5 billion in bonds to support reconstruction efforts after February’s earthquake devastated a large region of southern Turkey. The fund also said it would provide $3 billion in export credit financing to Turkish companies to boost bilateral trade. It was not immediately clear how the estimated $50 billion worth of all the deals was calculated. But the deals mark a deepening of ties between regional powers that have spent much of the past decade at loggerheads, often backing rival parties during the turmoil that erupted in the Middle East following the popular Arab uprisings of 2011. Erdoan, who spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, said the agreements would elevate our relations to the level of a strategic partnership. The Turkish leader traveled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week to mobilize support and investment for the Turkish economy after appointing a new economic team following his May election victory. His government reverted to more orthodox economic policies after Erdoan’s handling of the economy was widely blamed for pushing the lira to record highs against the dollar, fueling soaring inflation and scaring off foreign investors. Bankers said Erdoan took with him on his Gulf tour a list of assets in which Turkey was seeking to sell stakes as Ankara sought to raise foreign currency to replenish badly depleted reserves and manage a gaping current account deficit. Over the past two years, the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf’s trade and financial hub, has also shifted away from its more assertive foreign policy towards what officials describe as economic diplomacy as it faces growing competition from neighboring Saudi Arabia. A Gulf-based banker said Emirati officials sent a comprehensive bulletin to UAE bankers ahead of Erdogan’s visit to be ready and help us on ideas and be ready to execute. The rapprochement between Abu Dhabi and Ankara began two years ago, after Sheikh Mohammed held talks with Erdoan in the Turkish capital. At the time, the ADQ pledged to invest $10 billion in Turkey and had previously backed Turkish start-ups Getir, a grocery delivery company, and Trendyol, the country’s largest e-commerce company. Recommended Sheikh Mohammed visited Turkey again in June, and bankers say there is now more clarity for investments with the new economic team in place. Led by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, this group has strong ties across the Gulf and has begun to reverse Erdogan’s controversial policies. Analysts say the Gulf, home to some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, was an obvious starting point for Erdoan in his bid to rally support for the economy, as many Western investors remain wary of the president’s commitment to more orthodox policies. After Erdoan held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week, Riyadh and Ankara struck a deal for Saudi Arabia to buy Turkish drones in what has been described as Turkey’s biggest ever defense export deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/63c1282c-ccc1-43d6-b4bf-240b11255676 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos