Judge reflects on timing of Trump’s classified documents trial





Trump attorney Todd Blanche has ridiculed prosecutors’ claims that the case, involving hundreds of sensitive national security documents and thousands of hours of video, does not qualify as complex under federal court rules.

This is not a normal case, Blanche said, calling the timeline proposed by prosecutors quite dishonest. He said it was necessary to push back the trial until next year to give defense lawyers time to review huge volumes of evidence the government has handed over.

Didn’t ask for special treatment, that’s the reality, insisted Blanche.

Deputy Special Counsel David Harbach defended his office’s proposal for a trial starting Dec. 11, saying Trump should be treated like any other important person with a busy schedule facing serious criminal charges. He also said the policy had no impact on the handling of the case against Trump.

There were none, Harbach said.

Cannon said she issued a written order later in the case schedule, and she did not say whether she plans to fully adhere to prosecutors’ recommendations for the case to go to trial this year or go along with defense claims that the former president cannot get a fair trial until the presidential election season ends next fall.

However, the judge asked prosecutors many probing questions and appeared to doubt the realism of their proposal to prepare the case for trial this year. She also said she could understand the defense’s concerns about the extensive evidence they had to review.

The hearing came just hours after Trump told supporters on his social media site that Smiths’ team had recently informed Trump’s attorneys that he was the target of a second federal criminal investigation: the investigation by a Washington, D.C.-based grand jury into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The so-called target letter is a signal that Trump’s already serious legal troubles are likely to worsen in the coming weeks as he faces the prospect of up to four criminal indictments while pursuing his bid for the Republican presidential nomination and re-election to the White House.

In addition to the classified document lawsuits and a possible federal indictment related to interference in the counting of electoral votes on January 6, 2021, Trump has already been indicted in a New York state court for falsifying business documents involving payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. That trial is scheduled for March 2024.

Meanwhile, a district attorney in Georgia said she plans to present evidence to a grand jury this month and next on efforts to tamper with the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state. Trump’s attorneys have aggressively but unsuccessfully attempted to close that investigation, a sign that an indictment of Trump in state court is also in sight.

Trump was not present for Thursday’s session, but his co-defendant and close aide, Walt Nauta, was in the courtroom. Nauta is accused of helping Trump hide boxes of classified documents and then lying to investigators.

The relatively calm atmosphere outside the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, about 60 miles north of Trump’s home and social club in West Palm Beach, contrasted sharply with the noisy scene last month in Miami as Trump was arraigned on classified information and obstruction charges.

Hundreds of Trump supporters and journalists from around the world gathered for the hearing, where the former president and current frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination appeared before a federal magistrate to plead not guilty to all 37 counts.

Nautas’ arraignment was twice delayed after he ran into trouble finding a local attorney, but Trump’s aide pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

While Tuesday’s hearing was Cannons’ first court session in the criminal case, it also oversaw a civil suit Trump filed last year after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago seeking classified documents and evidence of obstruction of the federal investigation.

Although the targets of such searches rarely get relief before criminal charges are filed, Cannon cut off criminal investigators’ access to the records and appointed a so-called special master to look into claims that Trump claimed some of the records were protected by executive and attorney-client privilege.

The Justice Department got quick relief from some aspects of the Cannons decision, which drew unusually widespread criticism from legal experts. The conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay rejecting government restrictions on the handling of documents marked classified. The appeals court later overturned Cannons’ decision and terminated the special advocate process altogether.

Most of the legal maneuvering around the search took place before Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last November to take over the investigation into Trump’s possession of classified documents as well as federal investigations related to the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 election vote count.

So far, the only criminal charges that have emerged from the investigations Smith oversees are those brought against Trump and Nauta in Florida last month for withholding national security secrets and alleged efforts to thwart that investigation.

Atterbury reported from Fort Pierce. Gerstein reported from Washington.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misspelled Todd Blanches’ name. An earlier version also mischaracterized Trump’s efforts to close the Georgia election interference investigation; these efforts were aggressive but unsuccessful.

