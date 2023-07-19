Intensified heat waves trigger health warnings for Europe and the United States

PHOENIX, July 18 (Reuters) – A global pattern of heat waves scorching parts of Europe, Asia and the United States intensified on Tuesday, with the World Meteorological Organization warning of an increased risk of death from excessively high temperatures.

Americans were facing a mix of extreme weather conditions, from the scorching heat of Texas in southern California to the air choked with smoke billowing in the Midwest from wildfires in Canada. Flood warnings were up for towns in Vermont that were inundated last week, while Tropical Storm Calvin was expected to hit the Pacific island state of Hawaii later Tuesday.

The city of Phoenix in southwestern Arizona on Tuesday recorded its 19th straight day in which the daily high exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), breaking its all-time high of 18 days.

As temperatures in Arizona’s capital soared to 116F (47C), out-of-state visitor Amit Ghagoji, 40, set off for a hike on the trails of Phoenix’s Papago Park.

“It’s like you open the door of an oven and it’s the heat wave,” Bhagoji said. “If you’re baking cookies or something and you open the oven door, it’s going to hit you right in the face.”

Tom Frieders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said high regional temperatures will be between 115F and 120F (48.9C) for five to seven more days, possibly longer.

“It will probably take some monsoon thunderstorms and refreshing rains – hopefully, eventually – that will help cool things down,” Frieders said.

In the northeastern state of Vermont, thunderstorms were forecast for areas already saturated from recent torrential rains, raising the risk of additional flooding. Last week, flood waters in the capital, Montpellier, forced the closure of roads and trapped some residents in their homes.

BURNED EUROPE

As scorching temperatures hit Europe during the peak summer tourist season, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the northern hemisphere heat wave will intensify. An estimated 61,000 people died in heatwaves last year in Europe alone.

The EU’s emergency response coordination center has issued red alerts for high temperatures for most of Italy, northeastern Spain, Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

In Italy, tourists have tried to cool off by splashing in Rome’s fountains and standing under giant fans set up outside the Colosseum. Some were forced to queue for taxis for more than an hour in the heat outside Rome’s central train station due to the capital’s chronic shortage of taxis.

The Mediterranean island of Sardinia reached 44°C (112°F) and Rome hit 40°C (104°F) on Tuesday, as the Health Ministry issued red weather alerts for 20 of the country’s 27 major cities, with the number expected to rise to 23 on Wednesday.

[1/7]A Palestinian cools off during a heatwave, at al-Oja Springs near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The heat prompted some travelers to return home early. Anita Elshoy and her husband returned to Norway from their vacation spot in Vasanello, a village north of Rome, a week earlier than planned.

“(I) had a lot of pain in my head, legs and (my) fingers swelled up and I got more and more dizzy,” Elshoy said of his heat-related symptoms.

In Greece, authorities have told citizens near a wildfire in Dervenochoria, north of Athens, to close doors and windows as smoke approaches.

Standing in his burnt house in Ano Lagonissi which had been his home for 32 years, Giorgos Nikolau, 89, described how he fled the fire with just the swimsuit and shirt he was wearing.

“I don’t have anything else, I don’t even have any other shoes. Nothing. I’m done,” he said.

“DESPERATE AND URGENT”

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, 2022 and 2021 were the hottest summers on record on the continent. The highest recorded temperature in Europe of 48.8°C (120°F) was recorded in Sicily two years ago.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions mainly from the burning of fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, more severe and more deadly. They say governments must drastically reduce emissions to avoid climate catastrophe.

This summer’s heatwaves, which saw temperatures soar to 128F (53C) in California’s Death Valley and over 52C (126F) in northwest China, coincided with wildfires from Greece to the Swiss Alps and deadly floods in India and South Korea.

They added renewed urgency to talks this week between the United States and China, the world’s top greenhouse gas polluters.

US climate envoy John Kerry met with Chinese officials in Beijing and expressed hope that climate cooperation could redefine the troubled ties between the two powers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that Beijing’s commitment to carbon neutrality and a carbon peak was certain but would not be influenced by others.

The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, said the world must look to the future while adapting to the “new reality” of deadly heat waves and other extreme weather events.

“There is a desperate and urgent need for regional and global action to effectively address the climate crisis, which poses an existential threat to the human race,” Kluge said.

