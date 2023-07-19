FIA summons Imran Khan in Cypher inquiry on July 25





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken a significant step forward in its encryption investigation by summoning the President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, to appear at the FIA ​​headquarters in Islamabad on July 25.

The FIA ​​issued a notice to the former Prime Minister under Section 160 Cr.PC in Inquiry No. 111/2022. The notice was sent to Khan’s residences in Banigala, Islamabad; Zaman Park, Lahore; and PTI Central Secretariat, Islamabad.

According to the FIA’s opinion, a joint investigation team is investigating the accusations of harming national security and the interests of the state. The investigation focuses on the alleged unauthorized disclosure of classified information by Imran Khan, his political associates and the then Prime Minister’s Secretary through an encrypted telegram, its subsequent misuse and unauthorized retention.

The FIA ​​said that Imran Khan, as the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was aware of the facts relating to this investigation. The notice mentions that two previous notices were issued to Khan for his attendance, but he did not comply.

In light of this, Imran Khan is again invited to appear in person on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at FIA Headquarters at G-9/4, Islamabad, before the Joint Investigation Team. He is required to bring all the relevant information and documents relating to the encrypted telegram which are supposed to be in his possession or under his domain.

Imran Khan may be asked to respond truthfully and honestly to questions regarding the investigation. The FIA ​​further asks him to provide any documentary evidence in support of his claims related to the above-mentioned matter.

Failure to comply with this advice may imply that Imran Khan has nothing to say in his defense, and an ex parte action may be taken based on the evidence available on file.

Imran Khan’s summons to the FIA ​​in the cipher probe marks a significant development in the investigation. The outcome of his appearance before the joint investigation team and the ensuing proceedings will be closely watched as they could have far-reaching implications for the former prime minister and the ongoing investigation into the alleged unauthorized disclosure of classified information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/07/19/fia-summons-imran-khan-in-cypher-probe-on-july-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos