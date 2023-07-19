Donald Trump’s challengers face watershed moment as January 6 indictment looms





Republican 2024 presidential candidates who have so far not been too critical of Donald Trump may be forced to change course when details of the former president’s alleged indictment for the Jan. 6 and 2020 elections emerge.

Trump said Tuesday he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office. He told her he was a target in the federal investigation into attempts to nullify the last election. The investigation also focuses on the events leading up to the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. The letter received by Trump is a major indication that the former president faces another criminal charge as he files for the White House.

Trump, the top front-runner in the GOP presidential primary, accused the inquiry of “election interference” while attacking Smith as “deranged.” Several news outlets, citing an unmanned source family on the matter, reported that Trump could be charged with various offenses related to conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of rights and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. Newsweek has no evidence for these charges and has contacted Trump’s office via email for comment.

Ron DeSantis sits next to Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump has been openly criticized by other 2024 GOP candidates, with others remaining loyal to the former president. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In support, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a 2024 hopeful, told a campaign event in New Hampshire that the former president had fallen victim to the “militarization” of the Justice Department.

That claim was echoed by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticized the DOJ and FBI and threatened to cut the salaries of staff at both agencies to zero. The powerful Republican told Eric Bolling the Balance on Newsmax on July 12 that Americans don’t trust the DOJ and FBI and are “politically armed.”

And businessman and investor Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump-supporting 2024 GOP primary candidate, reiterated his vow to pardon those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack if elected president, including Trump.

However, following the apparent emergence of the target letter, some 2024 GOP primary candidates, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, spoke out against Trump and demanded that he drop out of the race.

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on Twitter that when the latest alleged indictment against Trump comes to light, some 2024 Republican hopefuls may decide to start strongly condemning the former president’s actions to bolster their appeal to the general public.

“Prediction: Jack Smith’s evidence, or what we see of it in his indictment, will be much stronger than people anticipate,” Vance tweeted. “GOP presidential candidates who continue to fight for Trump will be forced to turn around, maybe not immediately, but it’s coming.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has long been seen as Trump’s biggest challenger in the 2024 GOP primary. He has spent months not hitting back at the series of attacks directed at him by the former president, though he has been more vocal in his criticism since he officially launched his bid for the White House in late May.

Speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina, DeSantis said Trump “should have come out with more force” to tell his supporters to end the violence on Jan. 6. However, the Florida governor added that any suggestion that the former president should face charges for those actions is an “entirely different matter.” DeSantis also recently told CNN that he doesn’t think it would be “good for the country” if Trump were criminally charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley served as a United Nations ambassador under Trump. She more directly criticized the former president as he claimed to have received a targeted letter from federal prosecutors.

Speaking to Fox News, Haley said Trump, who has already pleaded not guilty in the Smith and New York classified documents case to falsifying alleged business records, is becoming too much of a “distraction.”

“The rest of this primary election will be about Trump: it’s going to be about lawsuits; it’s going to be about legal fees; it’s going to be about judges; and it’s going to continue to be an increasingly big distraction,” Haley said.

“And that’s why I’m running is because we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama,” Haley added.

Christie, a former Trump ally in the GOP, used the target letter to sue Trump once again, as the former New Jersey governor often did during his 2024 campaign.

“As a former prosecutor, I want to see any potential indictments before discussing the case against Donald Trump. That said, let’s be clear: his conduct on Jan. 6 proves he doesn’t care about our country and our Constitution,” Christie tweeted.

“He lost the election and instead of accepting it he tried to overturn the election, undermine democracy and bring about January 6. His lies have consequences. They lost us midterms and will lose us 2024.”

Hutchinson is another 2024 GOP candidate who hasn’t been shy about attacking Trump. He called on the frontrunner to “immediately” suspend his campaign as he faces charges related to the January 6 investigation.

“While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe they are the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6 were our democracy, our rule of law and those Capitol police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country above themselves would immediately suspend their campaign for President of the United States. It is disappointing that Donald Trump refuses to do so.”

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd also launched a scathing attack on Trump as he claimed to face a new indictment.

“January 6th was a dark day for democracy. Trump’s inaction then, and now a target in the investigation, proves he is unfit for office,” Hurd tweeted. “Our country deserves leaders who will put the Constitution and the American people above all else.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump fell apart following the Jan. 6 attack, has yet to publicly comment on the seemingly impending indictment. Other potential 2024 GOP hopefuls, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez or North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, also did not speak.

