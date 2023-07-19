Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen for three weeks

China’s foreign minister, a tough-spoken diplomat seen as a protege of President Xi Jinping, has not been seen for three weeks, fueling speculation he has disappeared at a critical time for relations between Beijing and Washington.

Qin Gang, 57, is one of China’s most prominent voices in the outside world, a former ambassador to the United States before Xi promoted him to foreign minister in December. Although he and his country had recently tempered their style, Qin was an early adopter of the combative rhetoric later known as Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy.

But Qin appears to have missed a string of high-level visits, including those this month by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry.

It’s impossible to know why he hasn’t been seen, because secrecy is part of the political system in China and there is very little information about public figures, said Frans-Paul van der Putten, senior fellow at the Clingendael Institute, a Dutch think tank.

What we do know is that this should be a very important moment for Qin Gang, given his experience and knowledge of the West, as all these high-level meetings are going on, van der Putten added. But he’s not there.

The last record of Qin seen in public was in Beijing on June 25, when he met counterparts from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Ten days later, on July 5, China canceled without explanation a meeting between Qin and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who was to visit China.

Qin’s absence went largely unnoticed until last week, when he was due to attend a diplomatic meeting at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia. His ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a briefing two days earlier that Qin would miss the event for health reasons.

This quote, reported by Reuters, was omitted from the online transcript of the ministry briefing. Later attempts to ask where Qin was during daily ministry briefings went unanswered, then similarly excluded from the written record.

I have no information to provide on this issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday, according to a live stream on Taiwans CTI TV YouTube channel.

I am not aware of the case you mentioned, Mao told one of the Western reporters who repeatedly called for Qin’s return. China’s diplomatic business is business as usual, she told another.

This information void has been filled with speculation and parlor theorizing by mainstream and social media internationally, few of which seem to be rooted in confirmed facts.

Unsurprisingly, Qin is a well-known name in China and abroad. In addition to being Minister of Foreign Affairs, he is also a State Councilor, a senior official in the Council of State, the executive body of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Until December, he served as China’s ambassador to the United States and previously served as an acerbic spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. This earned him the nickname Zhan Gang, meaning Warrior Gang, according to a China Strategy and Analysis Center briefinga New Delhi-based think tank.

He was outspoken in saying very, very nationalistic things, defending China’s interests and criticizing the Western approach, said van der Putten, the Netherlands-based China expert. But he’s a serious diplomat and there are more dimensions to his performance than just being a wolf warrior.

His relatively short tenure as foreign secretary saw US-China relations plunge to new lows, then partially recover: first during then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers its own territory, and then when the United States in February shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental United States.

In recent months there has been something of a thaw, with high-level visits from Yellen, Kerry and, in June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Qin and invited him to visit the United States, according to a State Department Summary at the time.

Such unexplained disappearances of high-profile figures are not uncommon in China, which has an opaque police and judicial system and severely restricts free speech and other rights, according to international human rights groups.

In 2018, Meng Hongwei, China’s vice minister of public security and acting chairman of Interpol, disappeared while on a return visit to his native country from Europe, where Interpol is based. He was later charged with accepting bribes and sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, as part of Xi’s sweeping crackdown on corruption.

In early 2021, Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma made his first public appearance in three months after making critical comments about China’s regulatory system.

In the past, China has criticized Western democracy as being too changeable and unpredictable compared to its own communist model. But the uncertainty over Qins’ future is likely impacting the West’s short-term relationship with China, at least in tone, van der Putten said.

It should be a very important moment for Qin, he added. Being on duty but being absent is therefore very noticeable.