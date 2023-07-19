Imran Khans’ TikTok account crosses 3 million subscribers in 36 hours





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan sparked a TikTok frenzy as his TikTok account garnered three million followers in less than 36 hours, cementing his unparalleled popularity and massive impact.

3 million followers on President Imran Khan’s TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch!

Thank you to the people of Pakistan for this historic response. https://t.co/Nui9UGHhXq pic.twitter.com/VuNuHJXuur

PTI (@PTIofficial) July 19, 2023

Khan’s rapid rise on TikTok highlights both his exceptional ability to connect with a wide range of people and his continued relevance in the digital age. He skillfully balances his prominent position in Pakistani politics with his public involvement as his social media presence grows.

After a record reception on Tiktok yesterday, President Imran Khan now dominates five major social media platforms and resides in millions of hearts all over the world! #___ pic.twitter.com/g8RO3EDmtt

PTI (@PTIofficial) July 18, 2023

He shared a video containing clips of his public rallies and speeches. Our social media team shows me amazing TikTok clips made by young people, even from rural areas. I decided to join this platform to connect with all of you, he wrote in the caption.

It should be mentioned that Khas faced several cases after he was ousted by a no-confidence vote last year.

