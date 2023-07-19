Donald Trump’s lawyers are in the pants-shitting phase of the criminal investigation process: report





As you’ve no doubt heard, on Tuesday Donald Trump announced that Special Counsel Jack Smith had briefed him on his status as a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into his bid to retain power after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Obviously, that’s not good news for the ex-president, because (1) the official notification means he’s very likely to face criminal charges, and (2) he already has two more indictments to deal with, as well as a potential one out of Georgia. Not great either? This Trump legal team apparently didn’t realize until now that Smith wasn’t screwed.

CNN reports that the potential charges listed in the target letter suggest the special counsel will pursue a larger case against Trump than the former team of presidents expected, given the evidence they are aware of. a jury decides to convict, could result in jail time.) Understandably, Trump’s lawyers and advisers are now scrambling to determine if there is evidence and witnesses they don’t know that bolster the Smiths case, according to CNN. The former presidents’ political action committee reportedly underwrote the legal bills of a number of witnesses who, CNN notes, gave them insight into what was shared with Smiths’ team, but apparently not everyone who spoke to investigators rushed to the Trump team to let them know exactly what Smith and the company know.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that prosecutors reported continued interest in a chaotic Oval Office meeting that took place in the final days of the Trump administration, during which the former president considered some of the most desperate proposals to keep him in office despite objections from his White House lawyer. (These proposals, as we know from contemporary news reports, included invoking martial law and seizing voting machines.) According to multiple CNN sources, federal investigators interviewed a number of witnesses, some before a grand jury, about the meeting. Smiths’ team also apparently tried to determine whether Trump knew his efforts to stay in power were based on a lie, which could significantly help any case against him. (According to the New York Times, former first son-in-law Jared Kushner testified that he felt Trump truly believed the election had been stolen from him, although others were unconvinced.)

On Tuesday, after apparently taking the news of the impending indictment with a characteristic stride, Trump took to Truth Social to write/shout: WITCH HUNT!!! CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS INJUSTICE DEPARTMENT WANT TO INCHARGE AND ARREST HIS ALLEGED POLITICAL OPPONENT (ME!), WHO IS TENDERING HIM IN THE POLLS IN THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN 2024. HAS NEVER SUCH A THING HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE AND MIDDLE OF THE CAMPAIGN??? ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND PROSECUTORY MISCONDUCT!!!

Later, during a town hall with Fox News, he repeated the claim that his poll numbers are the only reason he was charged and may face further charges, nothing to do with, you know, his attempts to steal a second term and inciting an insurrection.

According to CNN, Smiths’ grand jury is still hearing witnesses and Trump adviser Will Russell is expected to testify on Thursday.

