Kerry says US doesn’t dictate climate policy to China

US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that Washington was not dictating climate solutions to China, after President Xi Jinping said Beijing would make its own decisions on how to tackle global warming.

At the end of a three-day trip to Beijing to reinvigorate bilateral climate talks, Kerry told reporters on a conference call that he and his team had “extremely warm and productive meetings” with senior Chinese officials during the visit.

He admitted there had been no breakthrough in talks, which aim to hammer out an agenda for the UN COP 28 climate conference in December.

But he said none of his Chinese counterparts had expressed concern that the United States was pushing them to find ways to deal with climate change.

A day earlier, Xi addressed a separate environmental conference in Beijing and said China must chart its own course on carbon emissions.

“We have to make the decisions for ourselves regarding the path, methods, pace and intensity to achieve them. No one should expect to exert influence over us,” the Chinese president said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

He did not mention Kerry or the United States by name, according to the Xinhua report, and the US envoy was not in the audience during the address.

Asked about the comments on Wednesday, Kerry said, “We’re not involved in dictating anything to anyone. We’re involved in tracking the science.”

Kerry, who met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice President Han Zheng and his climate policy counterpart Xie Zhenhua, said Xi’s comments were not reflected in his talks.

“There’s no politics or ideology in what we do,” Kerry said.

“None of the leaders I met suggested there was a reason why we shouldn’t coordinate like we are, work together like we are, with mutual respect.”

Kerry said his talks covered a lot of ground after a long hiatus in bilateral climate talks.

Bilateral talks were halted last year after Beijing took offense to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

The veteran US politician and diplomat said there was “mutual alarm” between the US and China, the world’s two biggest polluters, over the current climate situation.

He said he had hoped to break new ground in the fight against global warming in the talks.

But after “frank conversations”, Kerry said the US side “realized it would take a little more work to innovate.”

“So we agreed to meet intensively,” he said.

There was no joint statement on the talks.

But Kerry said the two sides were focused on how to make COP 28, scheduled for December in Dubai, a success, and how to set national targets to be submitted in 2025.

Both parties agreed to focus on integrating renewable energy into the power sector to reduce coal emissions.

They also agreed to focus on non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, he said.

Kerry said US and Chinese officials would meet again in a few weeks.

“We agreed to work together towards ambitious and agreed outcomes at COP 28” and other international forums, he said.

pm/dw