As Sunak makes his case to Brits, economy could undermine him

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to retain power by portraying himself as the fixer of a broken Britain. With the country’s high inflation, spiraling debt and choppy growth, it often seems hard to know where to start.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak had a faint ray of light amid the pervasive economic gloom: the government announced that Britain’s inflation rate in June was 7.9%, a bigger drop than expected from the previous month.

Yet inflation is higher than in Britain’s European neighbors, and at more than twice the rate of the United States.

And it’s just one of many economic problems, some new, some long-standing, that are dogging Mr Sunak as he argues his Conservative party, in power for 13 years, deserves to stay there after an election he must call by January 2025.