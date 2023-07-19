Politics
As Sunak makes his case to Brits, economy could undermine him
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to retain power by portraying himself as the fixer of a broken Britain. With the country’s high inflation, spiraling debt and choppy growth, it often seems hard to know where to start.
On Wednesday, Mr Sunak had a faint ray of light amid the pervasive economic gloom: the government announced that Britain’s inflation rate in June was 7.9%, a bigger drop than expected from the previous month.
Yet inflation is higher than in Britain’s European neighbors, and at more than twice the rate of the United States.
And it’s just one of many economic problems, some new, some long-standing, that are dogging Mr Sunak as he argues his Conservative party, in power for 13 years, deserves to stay there after an election he must call by January 2025.
The Tories will face a first test of their political fortunes on Thursday, with three so-called by-elections, special elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by Tory lawmakers. The party is preparing for a long day.
They’re running out of track, said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London. These by-elections are likely to be a referendum on the government, and they could lose all three.
Mr Sunak, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer who once worked at Goldman Sachs, has cultivated a reputation as a technocrat and problem solver. He abandoned the supply-side ideological experimentation of his predecessor, Liz Truss, and the “have your cake and eat it” style of his predecessor, Boris Johnson.
But Mr Sunaks’ return to fiscal prudence has yet to reinvigorate UK growth. On the contrary, inflation forces the Bank of England to raise interest rates aggressively to avoid a wage-price spiral. Monetary tightening threatens to tip the already stagnant economy into recession. And it hurts millions of Britons who face skyrocketing rents and higher rates on their mortgages.
Inflation, economists agree, should continue to fall over the next six months, perhaps even enough to meet Mr Sunak’s goal of halving the rate to 5.2% by the end of the year. But Britain’s other problems, anemic growth, low productivity, a labor shortage and a crumbling national health service are unlikely to be resolved in time for him to demand a full turnaround before facing voters.
Low productivity and low growth make economic policy difficult, said Mahmood Pradhan, head of global macroeconomics at Amundi, an asset manager. This reduces fiscal space. It’s a very tight straitjacket.
With public finances deteriorating, Mr. Sunak can neither spend massively to raise the salaries of striking doctors or railway workers, nor propose tax cuts. As things stand, he is already in danger of missing another of his five commitments: reducing the national debt. Public debt has increased more than 100% of gross domestic product for the first time since 1961, according to the latest data.
Critics say he has no one to blame but himself. Mr Sunak has backed fiscal austerity by the Tory-led government of David Cameron and his chancellor, George Osborne, which has hurt Britain’s productivity and gutted its public services. And he championed Brexit, which cut his trade with the European Union, scared off investment and worsened his labor shortage.
It’s quite rare to be directly associated with both Cameron-Osborne austerity and Johnsonian hard Brexit, said Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at Kings College London. Many other high conservatives could plausibly claim that they didn’t really buy into either. Not Sunak.
This week’s by-elections testify to Mr. Sunak’s predicament. One seat belonged to Mr Johnson, who resigned after a committee recommended suspending him for misleading lawmakers about his attendance at parties during the pandemic shutdowns. Another was held by an ally of Mr Johnson, and the third by a lawmaker who resigned after allegations of drug use and sexual misconduct.
While Mr Johnson’s sullied legacy will play a part in those races, analysts say the cost of living crisis will be the dominant theme. Few governments, Professor Bale noted, win elections when real wages erode. In the latest polls, the opposition Labor party is ahead of the Tories by nearly 20 percentage points, while Mr Sunak’s approval ratings have fallen to the lowest level in his term.
The specter of a landslide defeat has put Mr Sunak under pressure from Tory backbenchers to offer voters tax relief or help paying their mortgages. Most analysts, however, expect him to promise an income tax cut next spring, postponed until after the election.
As Mr Sunak likes to remind people, not all of Britain’s problems are unique or self-inflicted. Like many other countries, it has suffered from bottlenecks after the end of pandemic lockdowns, rising food prices and the lingering impact of soaring energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
On Wednesday, he projected cautious optimism. We still have a lot of work to do, Sunak said in a Twitter post, but we’ll get there if we stick to the plan.
Yet Britain’s core inflation rate, which excludes volatility in energy and food prices and is an indicator of domestic price pressures, remained elevated at 6.9%, compared to 4.8% in the United States and 5.4% in the eurozone.
This suggests that these inflation dynamics have become more embedded than in other countries, said Kristin Forbes, a professor of management and global economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a former member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee.
Britain, she said, had the misfortune to be hit both by peak energy, like its European neighbors, and by strong domestic inflationary pressures due to a tight labor market, like in the United States.
But there are other issues that are uniquely British. Unlike most countries, Britain still has more people out of the labor force than before the pandemic. A majority say they cannot work due to long-term illnesses, a problem exacerbated by the NHS crisis. With so many vacancies, wages are rising rapidly, further fueling inflation.
Mr Sunak has offered to raise public sector wages by 5-7% to end strikes that have closed Britain’s schools and crippled health services. But that has not yet quelled labor unrest.
Britain has so far avoided a recession, surprising some economists. But its resilience could crack as people cut back on spending to pay rising mortgage bills. Already around 4.5 million households have had to swallow rate hikes since the Bank of England started raising interest rates in December 2021. The remaining four million will be hit by higher rates by the end of 2026.
As with other Western leaders, Mr Sunak’s fortunes may be largely out of his hands. Last month, the Bank of England, stung by the virulence of inflation, unexpectedly raised interest rates by half a percent, to 5 percent.
Traders are betting that rates will rise further, to around 5.8% by the end of the year. This would mean higher financing costs for businesses and households, which would further dampen growth.
The more tightening we see, the greater the risk of recession, said Pradhan, who served as deputy director of the International Monetary Fund. It wouldn’t take much to tip the UK economy into recession.
