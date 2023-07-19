Special counsel’s target letter to Trump in 2020 election inquiry cites three federal laws





WASHINGTON The letter former President Donald Trump received from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is the target of the federal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election mentions three federal laws related to disenfranchisement, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and witness tampering.

Those three federal laws were included in the letter Trump said he received Sunday night, according to two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document. The context surrounding the laws cited in the target letter is unclear, and their inclusion in the letter does not necessarily mean that Trump will be charged with related charges or that an indictment would be limited to these three laws.

Details of the letter were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump publicly revealed on Tuesday that he received the letter on Sunday evening and that it gave him four days to decide whether or not to testify before the grand jury investigating the case. Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed that Trump had received a target letter from Smith, but it was not immediately clear on Tuesday what the charges would be or whether anyone else had received a target letter. People who have been informed that they are the target of criminal investigations are often, but not always, charged.

The Department of Justice defines a “target” as a person for whom the prosecutor or grand jury has substantial evidence linking them to the commission of a crime and who, in the opinion of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant. The purpose of informing a target of the statute is “to give them the opportunity to testify before the grand jury,” according to the Justice Department.

Trump said he believed the letter meant he would be indicted for the third time, alleging it was part of an effort by President Joe Biden and his administration to target him because he is the NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT of Joe Bidens, who largely towers above him in the presidential race.

Several people familiar with the matter said Trump had no plans to travel to Washington this week to testify before the special counsel. William Russell, a former White House aide to Trump who works for his 2024 presidential campaign, will testify before the grand jury investigating efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Russell has appeared before the grand jury several times before.

Trump lashed out at Smith on Tuesday, both on his Truth Social account and at an Iowa town hall hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity. The former president also reached out to his GOP allies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday after announcing he had received the letter.

Trump called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republican Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., and urged them to rally the support of their rank-and-file members for him, two people familiar with the calls said. Both Stefanik, who has publicly backed Trump in his re-election campaign, and McCarthy, who has not, defended the former president in on-camera remarks to reporters on Tuesday, saying the investigation against him was politically motivated.

“Well, I guess under a Biden administration, Biden America, you would expect that,” McCarthy told reporters. “If you had noticed, recently, that President Trump has risen in the polls and actually surpassed President Biden for re-election. So what are they doing now? Arming the government, going after their No.

Stefanik said: “We have yet another example of Joe Bidens weaponizing the Justice Department targeting his main political opponent, Donald Trump.

Adam Reiss

Rebecca Shabad

Garrett Haake and Vaughn Hillyard contributed.

